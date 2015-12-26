07 Aug 2017, Edition - 755, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
34 Akali Dal, 21 Aam Aadmi Party Leaders Join Congress In Punjab

Covai Post Network
December 26, 2015

Chandigarh: A day after outspoken Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, the opposition party Congress said leaders of the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal and AAP have joined its fold.

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh announced that 34 members of the Akali Dal from Suman and 21 leaders of the AAP from Sangrur district have joined the party.

Those who joined included former SGPC (Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee) member Inder Mohan Singh.

Interacting with the media here, Amarinder Singh apologised that senior Congress leader and former lawmaker Jagmeet Brar was not invited to address a big rally that the Congress party organised in Bathinda earlier this month.

“I apologise to him for this,” Mr Amarinder said, with Mr Brar seated next to him at the press conference.

Mr Amarinder said that the exit of Mr Khaira from the Congress would not affect the Congress in Punjab.

IANS

