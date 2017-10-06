06 Oct 2017, Edition - 815, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • VK Sasikala gets parole for 5 days, she had requested for 15 days parole
  • 6-year-old girl raped in school washroom; sweeper arrested
  • 5 Dead In Air Force Chopper Crash Near Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang
  • Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran moves Supreme Court in two leaves symbol matter
  • BSNL Partners Lava, Micromax to Bundle Offers With Low-Cost Handsets
  • Sensex Surges Over 200 Points, Nifty Firm Above 9,950
  • PM Modi must take blame for jobs crisis: Yashwant Sinha to foreign media
  • Banwarilal Purohit takes oath as the Governor of Tamil Nadu
  • South Kerala expected to get heavy rainfall over the next couple of days
  • Air Force has the capability to locate, fix and strike across the border: Air Marshal BS Dhanoa
7 Dead In Air Force Chopper Crash Near Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang

The crash site is at Yangchi, 130 km from Tawang town close to the border with China.

Seven military personnel were killed when an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter crashed near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh this morning.

The Mi-17 V5 chopper was on an “air maintenance mission” at an altitude of 17,000 feet when it crashed around 6 am, according to the Air Force. The bodies of seven, including the pilot, co-pilot, flight engineer and two army officers, have been found.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to establish what caused the crash. Sources say senior pilots were flying the chopper – one was a wing commander and the other, a squadron leader.

The Russian-made Mi-17 V5 chopper is the backbone of the Air Force.

Over 150 such helicopters are in service and 48 more have been requisitioned. The Mi-17 can carry a substantial payload to higher altitudes and has a very powerful engine.

