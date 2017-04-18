Advantage Chief Minister E Palaniswami? His Camp Offers A Formula

Written by J Sam Daniel Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi Palaniswami could hit the jackpot if a late-night decision by his cabinet colleagues to patch up with the O Pannerselvam or OPS faction of the party works well and according to plan. Seen so far as a proxy of jailed AIADMK chief VK Sasikala, the 63-year-old Mr Palaniswami could emerge stronger from the dramatic events set in motion on Monday evening, when 25 ministers and lawmakers held an emergency meeting to discuss re-uniting with the OPS camp.

Ministers and legislators from the Kongu region to which Mr Palaniswamy or EPS belongs, appear to have played a key role in the re-merger move and are therefore building negotiations around retaining him as Chief Minister.

EPS belongs to the Gounder community which is dominant in the Kongu region that includes Coimbatore, Erode, Salem and Namakkal districts. Under the formula that his key negotiators have suggested, former chief minister O Panneerselvam will become party chief ensuring that a member of the Thevar community keeps charge of the party. AIADMK’s current General Secretary VK Sasikala and her nephew and deputy TTV Dinakaran, who too are from the Thevar community, will have to step down.

The Thevar community is strong in southern districts of the state including Madurai, Tirunelvelli and Ramanathapuram districts. The community has supported the AIADMK.

There were murmurs of discontent over the dominance of the Thevar community after OPS was sworn in chief minister and Ms Sasikala took over as party chief when the AIADMK’s supreme leader J Jayalalithaa died in December. When O Panneerselvam rebelled against Ms Sasikala earlier this year, she made it a point to pick a Gounder leader as Chief Minister, finding one in her loyalist E Palaniswami.

The new arrangement being proposed will keep the balance and both factions of the AIADMK seem to find it agreeable, though there has been some talk of OPS’s supporters pushing for him to be both chief minister and party chief. No one has so far talked about any of this on record. “We can say anything only after our demands are met,” said a senior parliamentarian from the OPS camp, without elaborating on what they are.

While most of Tamil Nadu’s ministers are said to be on board on the new plan of ousting Ms Sasikala and her family and initiating a re-merger, a lot will hinge on how the Sasikala camp’s 122 lawmakers are aligned. Till Monday, a set of about 20 lawmakers were still said to support Ms Sasikala and Mr Dinakaran, who dismissed reports of a rebellion against them as he left Chennai for Bengaluru to meet his aunt and party chief, who is in jail on corruption charges.

Mr Dinakaran was back in Chennai early this morning, without having met Ms Sasikala.

Emerging from Monday night’s meeting of ministers and lawmakers, Finance Minister D Jayakumar said, “We welcome OPS’ call. Our aim is to safeguard the Two-Leaf party symbol and Amma’s government,” a reference to Ms Jayalalithaa, whose legacy both factions claim.

The rebellion against Mr Dinakaran is direct fallout of corruption charges piling up against him. The Income Tax department recently seized documents from the residence of Health Minister Vijaya Baskar that reveal an alleged payment of 89 crores as bribe to voters ahead of a by-election in Chennai’s RK Nagar, the assembly constituency that Ms Jayalalithaa held. The by-poll was cancelled by the Election Commission, leading to loud whispers of protest against Mr Dinakaran.

Senior ministers had called for the sacking of Mr Bhaskar, but TTV would have none of it. Monday’s arrest of a middleman who allegedly attempted to bribe Election Commission officials on behalf of Mr Dinakaran was the last straw.

Ms Jayalalithaa had expelled TTV Dinakaran from the AIADMK in 2011 and did not take him back as long as she was alive. However, her close friend of 30 years, Ms Sasikala re-inducted him on the day she left for jail following her conviction in a corruption case, straightaway elevating him as No. 2 in the party.