Afzal Guru row: JNU likely to rusticate Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya

indiatoday.in
April 11, 2016

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, who were jailed recently for sedition and currently out on bail, are likely to be rusticated from the university.

Highly placed sources in the JNU administration have told India Today that the three, along with two other students, will be removed from the New Delhi-based university for two semesters. They may also be fined Rs 10,000 each.

The quantum of punishment against the 21 students has been decided following an internal inquiry by the JNU into the organisation of a controversial event on campus to mark the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru in February.

The other students to face action include former JNUSU president Ashutosh, former JNUSU vice-president Anant, present general secretary Rama Naga and a few others students, who are likely to be suspended from the present academic session.

The university is also expected to act against JNUSU joint-secretary and AVBP leader Saurabh Sharma, who has accused Kanhaiya and others of holding “anti-national” activities on the campus.

Sources in the JNU administration said all the students will have to vacate their hostels during the tenure of their punishment.

Rejecting the report of the JNU internal committee, Naga said they had been saying “from the beginning” that it is biased and anti-student.

