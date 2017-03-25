Ahead of CM Adityanath’s maiden visit to Gorakhpur, clamour grows for ‘Yogi as PM’ in 2024

The UP Chief Minister is on a two-day visit to Gorakhpur, the constituency he represented for the last five terms as a Member of Parliament.

Newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be making his maiden visit to Gorakhpur today.

Ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit, the wish of his supporters to see ‘Yogi as PM in 2024’ rose to a clamour.

Since early morning, thousands of Yogi supporters have thronged the Gorakhnath temple, the residence of the Uttar Pradesh CM, to get a glimpse of him.

India Today spoke to few people at the temple who had come from far off places to see Adityanath Yogi.

“The kind of work Yogi Adityanath has started his phenomenal and we want that in 2024, he should become the Prime Minister of the country”, said a local from Gorakhpur.

The administration and the cleanliness drive started by the new Chief Minister have compelled people to believe that he too is a hard task master like the incumbent Prime Minister and therefore, best suited to take over from him in 2024.

People believe that Purvanchal, the place from where Yogi Adityanath hails, will also see development in the days to come. Notably, Purvanchal is one of the most backward parts of the country devoid of any development.

“The work which Adityanath has begun is similar to PM Modi’s. Also he is single and therefore, he will not think for his family and indulging in corruption. He will only serve the state and later the country”, said another local from Gorakhpur.

