FLASH NEWS Death toll rises to 141 in attack on Libyan air base India U-17 beat Italy for the first time in football history India’s men archery team wins gold at World Cup Flipkart tops LinkedIn list of best places to work in India ₹20L offered to garland Nawaz Sharif with Jadhav’s shoes Pakistani veteran Younis Khan honoured at Lord’s Moon spotted around Solar System’s 3rd largest dwarf planet No one stranded, says Uttarakhand CM on Badrinath landslide Kerala Woman cuts off penis of man who tried to rape her

Whats Hot


Anil Madhav Dave, Union environment minister, dead; shocked at sudden demise of a friend, says PM Modi

indiatoday.intoday.in
May 18, 2017

Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave passed away in Delhi at the age of 60. Expressing shock at Dave’s sudden demise, Prime Minister Narendra him as ‘ a very respected colleague and devoted public servant’.

Edited by Shashank Shantanu

Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave passed away in Delhi today. He was 60. Born in Barnagar, Ujjain, Dave had been member of the Rajya Sabha since August 2009. He was re-elected to the Upper House in June, 2016.
Dave passed away at his official residence in the national capital. The incident came to light at around 7.30 am, when his staff tried to wake him up.

Anil Madhav Dave was appointed as the Minister of State (MoS) independent charge of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the Narendra Modi government on 5 July, 2016.

President Pranab Mukherjee expressed shock at Anil Dave’sdeath, tweeting, “Shocked by sudden demise of Union Environment Minister Shri Anil Dave; deepest condolences to his family & well wisher (sic)”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock and grief at the sudden demise of his cabinet colleague. PM Modi described Dave’s death as personal loss.

“Absolutely shocked by the sudden demise of my friend & a very respected colleague, Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave ji. My condolences,” Modi said.

“Anil Madhav Dave ji will be remembered as a devoted public servant. He was tremendously passionate towards conserving the environment. I was with Anil Madhav Dave ji till late last evening, discussing key policy issues.

This demise is a personal loss,” the prime minister added.

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu also tweeted his condolences. “Shocked and extremely sad to know the sudden demise of my colleague Sri Anil Madhav Dave ,Environment Minister.My heartfelt condolences,” Naidu said.

“Shocked to hear about the demise of my friend & respected colleague Shri Anil Madhav Dave. Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends,” said Power Minister Piyush Goyal.

Shocked to hear about the demise of my friend & respected colleague Shri Anil Madhav Dave. Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also expressed shock at Dave’s death while describing him as a soft spoken and humble man.

“Shocked by his sudden demise. Shri Dave was soft spoken and gentle human being. He will be fondly remembered for his humble personality,” Gandhi said.

Comments 1
If you happen to be still on the fence: get your favorite earphones, thoughts down in direction of a Simplest Invest in and check with to plug them into a Zune then an iPod and perspective which one seems greater toward oneself, and which interface helps make by yourself smile additional. Then you will know which is instantly for your self. http://mobsex.mobi [3gp porn] - May 21, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS