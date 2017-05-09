‘Bless Me, Filing FIR Against You’: Sacked AAP Minister Kapil Mishra To Arvind Kejriwal

Edited by Deepshikha Ghosh

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Kapil Mishra announced today that he was going to file FIRs or police complaints against his estranged boss Arvind Kejriwal, dramatically seeking his blessings and forgiveness before “the biggest step of my life”.

Reading out an open letter to the Delhi Chief Minister, Mr Mishra said, “You know the truth. I know you will attack me, frame me and try to trap me in a chakravyuh of lies and deceit”.

Last evening, Mr Kejriwal, accused by Mr Mishra of bribery, broke his silence in a tweet, saying: “truth will prevail”. A special one-day sitting of the Delhi assembly today would mark the beginning, he commented.

Here are 10 points on the story:

Kapil Mishra said he would make a formal complaint to the CBI on the allegation that he saw Mr Kejriwal take Rs. 2 crore from another minister, Satyendar Jain, at his home last Friday.

Mr Mishra was suspended by the party yesterday, shortly after he dared his leadership to expel him.

In a series of tweets, he said he would file an FIR on the “cash deal” between Mr Kejriwal and Mr Jain, another on “how Mr Jain has benefited close relatives of Mr Kejriwal in illegal land deals”.

He has also threatened to file a third FIR on foreign tours using “illegal money” by AAP leaders including Mr Jain, Ashish Khetan and Sanjay Singh.

Mr Mishra yesterday spoke to the anti-corruption branch or ACB of the Delhi police, which has been targeted by Mr Kejriwal ever since AAP came to power two years ago.

Despite his public pronouncements, ACB chief Mukesh Meena – whose acrimonious history with Mr Kejriwal and AAP is well-known – denied receiving any formal complaint.

Mr Mishra also said yesterday that Mr Jain had told him about helping Mr Kejriwal’s brother-in-law with a 50-crore deal.

AAP tore into the former minister for naming Mr Kejriwal’s relative, who died on Monday morning. “Have some humanity. Not even two hours after the cremation, allegations are being made against the person,” said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Mr Jain has emphatically denied the allegations and asserted that he was not even present at Mr Kejriwal’s residence on the day he was believed to have handed over the cash to the Chief Minister.

AAP has accused Mr Mishra of making “baseless and wild allegations” after being sacked as minister.