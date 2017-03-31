BS III Vehicles Sales: Heavy Discounting Begins As April Deadline Looms

Keeping in mind the ‘right to life’, the Supreme Court has banned the sales and registration of BS III vehicles from 1 April, 2017. It has asked the manufacturers to sell their remaining stock of BS III vehicles in the remaining days of March, 2017. This has led to many manufacturers offering heavy discounts on their stock of BS III vehicles. As it would happen, over 6.71 lakh units of BS III two-wheelers are still left as unsold stock. Therefore, in a bid to clear out maximum unsold BS III vehicles, two-wheeler manufacturers such as Hero MotoCorp, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India and TVS are offering attractive discounts on some of their models.

Most Hero dealers across the country are offering up to ₹ 5,000 off on all BS III bikes. On the Maestro Edge scooter, the discount is as high as ₹ 12,500. These are dealers in Tier I and II towns having stock of BS III vehicles.

Honda dealers in cities like Nashik are offering a discount of ₹ 10,000 on the Activa 3G and a discount of ₹ 5,000 on the Dream Neo. Some dealers in the south are willing to give a discount of ₹ 20,000 on the CB Shine, ₹ 22,000 off on the CBR150R and CBR250R, and Rs 15,000-20,000 off on the CB Unicorn 160 as well as the Dream Yuga. They’re also offering ₹ 12,000 off on the Dio. In fact some dealers are offering a flat ₹ 13,500 off on all scooters, while its as high as ₹ 18,500 off on the Navi.

A number of TVS dealers have told carandbike that discounts range from ₹ 10,000 on the Apache RTR 200 4V to ₹ 5,000 off on the Apache 160 and the Victor 110. For the Jupiter the amount being offering as a discount is ₹ 10,000.

Superbike manufacturers have taken emergency measures to clear out their existing BS III vehicles as well. For example, Ducati India is offering a maximum discount of ₹ 2.7 lakh on the Monster 821. The Scrambler Enduro is also getting a massive discount of ₹ 2.5 lakh in Mumbai. The company is also giving a discount of ₹ 2 lakh on the Diavel in Delhi too.

Triumph is also keen on selling as many of its BS III bikes as possible. Therefore, the company is offering a discount of ₹ 1 lakh on the Daytona and a massive ₹ 3 lakh discount on its entire cruiser range consisting of the Rocket III, the Thunderbird Storm and the Thunderbird LT in Mumbai. Similarly, in Delhi the company is offering a discount of ₹ 80,000 on the Tiger 800 XRx and also are offering free accessories worth ₹ 66,000 for the bike. In addition, the Tiger 800 XCx and the Daytona are now selling for ₹ 60,000 and ₹ 90,000 less, respectively.

Rounding up, Harley-Davidson too has a few BS III Street 750 models in its stock and dealers in Delhi are willing to knock off ₹ 30,000 from the current ex-showroom price.