Budget on Feb 1 beginning of a new tradition: PM Narendra Modi

“Today, a new tradition will begin. First, the budget is being advanced by nearly a month. And second, Rail Budget in being incorporated into this. There will be discussion on this also and the benefits that it will have in the coming times,” said PM Modi.

Posted by Avarnita Mathur

Ahead of Parliament’s Budget session that began today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the advancement of Budget presentation to February 1 is the beginning of a new tradition.

“Today, a new tradition will begin. First, the budget is being advanced by nearly a month. And second, Rail Budget is being incorporated into this. There will be discussion on this also and the benefits that it will have in the coming times,” he said.

“Everyone would remember that earlier budget used to take place at 5 pm. This practice was changed during former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s time,” Modi said.

Modi hoped the current session will be “fruitful” and all political parties will work together for people’s benefit.

“We had discussions with every political party individually and collectively. There should be productive and detailed discussion of the budget during the session,” Modi said while addressing the media here.

“I urge all parties to help in smooth functioning of the session. I hope for fruitful discussions. We aim at positive and meaningful debates for public interest. I am hopeful all political parties will work together to move forward,” he said.

After the Winter session was washed out due to protests over demonetisation, Modi had on Monday reached out to the Opposition at an all-party meeting attended by all major parties except the Trinamool Congress, which has been unhappy over the note ban and arrest of its MPs in chit fund cases.