Country In India’s Neighbourhood Is Mother-Ship Of Terrorism: PM Modi At BRICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a closed door meet with the leaders of BRICS nations in Goa today, where he has outlined the importance of curbing terrorism. “The most serious direct threat to our eco prosperity is terrorism; Tragically, its mother-ship is a country in India’s neighborhood,” the foreign ministry quoted him as saying.

“This country shelters not just terrorists. It nurtures a mindset. A mindset that loudly proclaims that terrorism is justified for political gains. It is a mindset that we strongly condemn… BRICS must speak in one voice against this threat,” PM Modi was quoted as saying at the meet by the foreign ministry.

The BRICS summit began today, where India is set to forcefully articulate the dangers posed by terrorism emanating from Pakistan and push for a comprehensive global convention to tackle the menace.

India also pushed for unity among the five-nation BRICS or Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa grouping — set up in 2011 to make emerging economies a global force — to remove the logjam at the United Nations on the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism for effectively dealing with terror.

“PM @narendramodi calls on BRICS country to work together for early adoption of CCIT, step up practical cooperation against #terrorism,” foreign ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted.

Yesterday, PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, agreeing that terror was a scourge for the region. China, however, steered clear of any commitment on action against Pakistan or terrorist Masood Azhar, the Pakistan-based leader of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed group, as a terrorist..

China, sources said, is open to a strong statement on terrorism, but would not like to cast Beijing’s alliance with Pakistan into doubt. “We are maintaining dialogue with China (on Azhar), we expect China will see logic in it,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup told reporters.

China’s ambivalence contrasted with the clear stand taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who, during the bilateral meet with PM Modi earlier on Saturday, condemned the Uri attack in which 19 Indian soldiers were killed by Pakistani terrorists.

China was also noncommittal on India’s membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group, a club of nuclear-trading nations. “The PM said we look forward to working with China to realise India’s membership. President Xi said a second round of talks (on NSG) will be held very soon and this would be helpful,” said Mr Swarup.

Earlier on Saturday, a joint statement after PM Modi’s meeting with Russian President Putin “noted the commonality of positions of both the countries on such issues as war on terrorism. Indian side expressed its appreciation for Russia’s unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack on army base in Uri.”

India and Russia signed 16 agreements including Rs. 39,000 crore defence deal to procure Moscow’s most advanced anti-aircraft defence system, the S-400 Triumph, and a deal to make Kamov helicopters in India.

Edited by Anindita Sanyal