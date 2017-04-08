FLASH NEWS Brazilian Prez accused of taking $4.6 million in bribes Trump said firing Comey relieved ‘great pressure’: Reports Arvind Kejriwal speaks on Kapil Mishra’s allegations Karnataka BJP chief visits Dalit house, ‘eats hotel food’ Fringe groups oppose Rajinikanth’s political entry, threaten to target him. Security increased at Thalaivar’s residence Arsenal fail to qualify for Champions League after 20 years Six die, dozen injured after a bus carrying a marriage party overturned near Kama Bigha in Bihar’s Aurangabad district Champions Chelsea set record for most wins in one PL season Mumbai Indians crowned IPL 2017 champions Real Madrid clinch a record 33rd La Liga title

Whats Hot


Dalai Lama begins addressing gathering in Tawang with China hopping mad over visit

indiatoday.in
April 8, 2017

The Dalai Lama today began addressing a gathering of devotees in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

A large group of people sat quietly with folded hands as the 14th Dalai Lama today started addressing a large group of people in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu kicked off the proceedings today at the Tawang Stadium, paying respects the Dalai Lama.

“I thank Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) for all the support extended to make this trip happen. The people of Tawang are blessed to see (the) Dalai Lama and are praying for his good health as they seek blessings from him,” Khandu said.

“It was 58 years ago that the Dalai Lama came to India and entered via Tawang…It is a historic moment for us and the people of Arunachal Pradesh.”

This is the Dalai Lama’s sixth visit to Arunachal Pradesh and the first in this decade. A large number of people, including foreigners from neighbouring countries such as Myanmar, have come to listen to the Dalai Lama speak.

CHINA OBJECTS

The Dalai Lama’s trip has sparked angry reactions from China, with the country lodging formal protests in both Beijing and New Delhi and warning that the visit would exacerbate India-China border tensions.

China, which sees the Dalai Lama as a troublemaker, is particularly opposed to his visit to Tawang, an Indian mountain town to which China has for long staked claim.

The Indian government has maintained that the trip is purely spiritual in nature and has criticised China’s communist government for generating ‘artificial controversies.’

Chinese media has further raised the rhetoric warning that Beijing may be forced to take tough measures and might even consider ‘interfering’ in Kashmir in response to the Dalai Lama’s visit.

Comments 16
I realize it’s a bit off topic, but since you’re comparing speed versus MySQL, then when you’re done with the run could you try converting the tables to TokuDB and give it another spin please? https://www.joomag.com [Loris Furlone] - Apr 09, 2017
I just want to mention I am just very new to weblog and certainly savored you're page. More than likely I’m going to bookmark your site . You absolutely come with awesome articles and reviews. Bless you for sharing your web-site. [official site] - Apr 16, 2017
ecigarette review http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Owen Kossack] - May 08, 2017
https://gobizap.com/vps.html [Lynsey Tingen] - May 08, 2017
Great things here. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Robbyn Onks] - May 08, 2017
I think other web site proprietors should take this web site as an model, very clean and great user friendly style and design, as well as the content. You're an expert in this topic! http://topcookwarebrands.com/all-clad-501631-stainless-steel-roasting-dish-large-truthahngabeln-t137-not-suitable-for-induction-cooking-frying-pan-44-x-35-cm/ [Buddy Bazzle] - May 09, 2017
I am excited for this! I havenÕt ever found a post as attention-grabbing as yours. It is beautiful. Is it OK to share on Google+? Keep up the good work! https://myhomewarranty.wordpress.com/2016/08/22/sand-springs-home-warranty/ [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice even as you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a weblog website? The account aided me a appropriate deal. I have been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea http://www.palakpakin.com [Lise Minaya] - May 09, 2017
Good information you actually assisted me with whatever on this website. http://phillydietdoctors.blogspot.com/2017/05/philadelphia-medical-weight-loss-tip-1.html [Paige Reedus] - May 09, 2017
Excellent beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your website, how can i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear idea http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex] - May 09, 2017
I have learned newer and more effective things by means of your weblog. One other thing I'd like to say is that newer computer operating systems are likely to allow additional memory to use, but they additionally demand more ram simply to work. If an individual's computer can't handle much more memory and the newest application requires that ram increase, it can be the time to buy a new Laptop. Thanks best [flight simulator] - May 11, 2017
Things i have observed in terms of laptop memory is there are requirements such as SDRAM, DDR etc, that must fit the specifications of the motherboard. If the computer's motherboard is fairly current while there are no operating system issues, updating the storage space literally will take under a couple of hours. It's on the list of easiest laptop or computer upgrade procedures one can imagine. Thanks for discussing your ideas. https://www.goodreads.com/user/show/67639940-brian [best flight simulator games] - May 12, 2017
The refreshing Zune browser is remarkably superior, however not as Excellent as the iPod's. It operates effectively, but isn't as instantaneous as Safari, and consists of a clunkier interface. If yourself often application on making use of the web browser which is not an issue, nonetheless if you're developing to examine the web alot towards your PMP then the iPod's larger exhibit and much better browser could possibly be critical. http://www.weddingplanninginspiration.net [wedding planning inspiration] - May 16, 2017
I’ll immediately clutch your rss as I can’t to find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service.Do you have any? Please let me recognize so that I may just subscribe.Thanks. http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex] - May 17, 2017
You have made some decent points there. Is it OK to share on Facebook? Keep up the terrific work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas home warranty] - May 18, 2017
Very well put together short article Dalai Lama begins addressing gathering in Tawang with China hopping mad over visit – The Covai Post.Really thank you! Will certainly examine on… agen poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [agen poker online] - May 23, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS