DMK’s Stalin, Shirt Ruffled, Alleges He Was ‘Manhandled’ In Assembly

Deepshikha Ghosh

The DMK’s MK Stalin was led out of the Tamil Nadu assembly on Saturday, his shirt disheveled and undone, along with other lawmakers of the main opposition party who were evicted after they pushed Speaker P Dhanapal, broke chairs and stood on tables to stall Chief Minister E Palaniswami’s trust vote.

“We were manhandled on the orders of the ruling party. I was pulled out of the assembly,” Mr Stalin said, displaying his torn shirt to the cameras.

The DMK legislators said they would meet Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to complain against the Speaker.

“If anything wrong happened, we regret it but we had to protest as the Speaker did not accept our demand for secret voting,” Mr Stalin said.

Violence broke out in the assembly as the Speaker announced that the trust vote would go ahead, rejecting the demand by the O Panneerselvam-led rebel faction of the ruling AIADMK for secret voting, which had been backed by the DMK and the Congress.

Opposition lawmakers surrounded the speaker’s chair, yanked mics and ripped papers. They were seen pushing the Speaker, who was escorted out by marshals. After he left, a legislator was seen sitting in his chair and others stood on tables, depicting a complete breakdown of order in the house.

Alleging “torture”, the Speaker evicted the DMK lawmakers, but they refused to leave, sitting down on the floor of the house.

Mr Panneerselvam, who had started the political drama in the ruling party with his revolt against chief VK Sasikala, was nowhere in the spotlight when the DMK legislators were escorted out of the house.