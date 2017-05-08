30 May 2017, Edition - 686, Tuesday
Four suffocate to death as fire breaks out in Chennai apartment complex

timesofindia.com
May 8, 2017

Sindhu Kannan

Four people, including two children, suffocated to death and five others were in a serious condition after a fire broke out in the parking lot of an apartment complex at Vadapalani in Chennai in the early hours of Monday.

Police said the fire broke out from a junction box on the ground floor. It spread to more ten vehicles parked in the parking lot. The smoke from the fire engulfed the first two floors of the four-storyed building.

Four people who were sleeping on their first floor apartment were stuck in the thick smoke. The victims were unable to come out of the building and suffocated to death. The deceased have been identified Meenakshi, 65, Selvi, 30, Sanjay, 3 and Sandhya, 10.

Five others, who were struggling to come out, were rescued by neighbours. They were admitted to Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. Their condition was said to be critical.

The Vadapalani police were investigating.

