Hawala operator arrested in Dhinakaran bribery case

Shubhomoy Sikdar

He was held for facilitating the alleged transfer of Rs. 10 crore between the AIADMK (Amma) leader and Sukesh Chandrasekhar

A Hawala operator was arrested on Friday morning for facilitating the alleged transfer of Rs. 10 crore between sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the conman who had allegedly assured Dhinakaran to get a favourable order on the symbol for Rs. 50 crore

A senior police officer confirmed the arrest.

Another person has been detained in connection with the attempted bribery case but his identity was not revealed by the police.

Identified as Naresh, the man was arrested from the Capital. He is the third hawala operator whose name has cropped up during the investigations after Gopi and Faisal Shah.

Earlier on Thursday a police team which took Dhinakaran and his friend Mallikarjun to Chennai spoke to some of their family members also, said officers.