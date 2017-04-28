FLASH NEWS AIADMK Symbol Row: Middleman Sukesh sent to judicial custody till May 12, reports Sensex drops 111.34 points to end at 29,918.40; Nifty falls 38.10 points to 9,304.05 Supreme Court demands FIR against Tamil Nadu Minister Kamaraj for allegedly cheating a realtor to the tune of Rs 30 Lakh FIR against Shilpa Shetty and her husband in cheating case Men should learn to do household work: Sushma Swaraj School in UP asks students to get Yogi Adityanath’s haircut Kapil Dev to get a wax statue at Delhi’s Madame Tussauds 116-yr-old Mexican woman denied bank card for being too old Trump agrees not to terminate NAFTA treaty: White House German Army officer disguised as Syrian refugee arrested

Whats Hot


Hawala operator arrested in Dhinakaran bribery case

thehindu.com
April 28, 2017

Shubhomoy Sikdar

He was held for facilitating the alleged transfer of Rs. 10 crore between the AIADMK (Amma) leader and Sukesh Chandrasekhar

A Hawala operator was arrested on Friday morning for facilitating the alleged transfer of Rs. 10 crore between sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran and Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the conman who had allegedly assured Dhinakaran to get a favourable order on the symbol for Rs. 50 crore

A senior police officer confirmed the arrest.

Another person has been detained in connection with the attempted bribery case but his identity was not revealed by the police.

Identified as Naresh, the man was arrested from the Capital. He is the third hawala operator whose name has cropped up during the investigations after Gopi and Faisal Shah.

Earlier on Thursday a police team which took Dhinakaran and his friend Mallikarjun to Chennai spoke to some of their family members also, said officers.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS