Hindu-Christian marriage not valid if either does not convert: HC

In what can be seen as a new twist to the concept of inter religion marriage, the Madras High Court has in a judgement said a Hindu-Christian marriage not valid if either does not convert.The Madras High Court on Thursday made these comments while hearing a petition filed parents of a Hindu girl who married a Christaian guy.

The court said if the couple wanted to solemnize the marriage as per Hindu custom, the man should have converted to Hinduism . The same was applicable to other side. The lady should have converted to Christianity if she wanted to do so as per Christian custom

Justices P R Shivakumar and V S Ravi dismissed a Habeas Corpus petition filed by the woman’s parents. The bench also shown an alternative if the couple preferred to follow their religions without conversion. In the alternative, their marriage should have been registered under the Special Marriage Act, 1954,

The lady who was produced in the court told the judges that she had got married in a temple at Palani. The judges questioned the girl how the marriage was valid as per Hindu law if the man who was christian did not convert.The woman was steadfast in her decision to go with him.The judges said that the girl became a major on May 29 and she was free to go to any place at her will.