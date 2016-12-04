India, Afghanistan speak in one voice, condemn terror at Heart of Asia conference

Afghanistan is the permanent chair for the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process, while the host country is the co-chair.

India is hosting the Heart of Asia conference, sixth in the series, for the first time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani today held a bilateral meeting.

India says a basket of six confidence-building measures would be discussed during the conference.

– We also plan to connect Afghanistan with India through an air transport corridor: PM Modi

– Our bilateral and regional commitments of material assistance for Afghanistan’s development needs must continue and increase: PM Modi

– Support for voices of peace in Afghanistan alone is not enough, it must be backed by a resolute action: PM Modi

– Terrorism and externally induced instability pose the gravest threat to Afghanistan’s peace, stability and prosperity: PM Modi

– On India’s part, our commitment to our brave Afghan brothers and sisters is absolute and unwavering: PM Modi

– We should all work to build stronger positive connectivity between Afghanistan and other countries of the region: PM Modi

– We must demonstrate strong collective will to defeat terror networks that cause bloodshed and spread fear: PM Modi

– Our gathering today re-affirms the commitment of the international community to durable peace and lasting stability in Afghanistan: PM Modi

– Amritsar enforces the value of restoring connectivity which is so crucial for the overall growth and economic prosperity of Afghanistan: PM Modi

– Pleasure to jointly inaugurate the session of 6th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia with friend and partner Afghanistan President: PM Modi

– PM Narendra Modi addresses 6th ministerial conference of Heart of Asia.

– Ghani asks Pakistan to verify cross-frontier and terror activities.

– Top Taliban leader admitted to Pakistan’s terror role: Ghani

– Rising terrorism is our main concern: Ashraf Ghani

– India’s support aimed at improving people’s life: Ghani

– There are billions of historic bonds between India and Afghanistan: Ghani

– India’s support to Afghanistan unconditional: Ghani

– Ghani thanks Obama, US security assistance: Ghani

– The project of Chabahar Port between India, Afghanistan and Iran is very important to us for connectivity

– Chabahar Port a major step to transform Afghanistan: Ashraf Ghani

– Afghan President Ashraf Ghani thanks India for hosting the summit.

– There is much to be done to tackle challenges like terrorism and radicalism: Salahuddin Rabbani, Afghan Foreign Minister