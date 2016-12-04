FLASH NEWS Modi govt has taken away happiness of people: Sonia Gandhi India should be comfortable with global oil price rise up to USD 65 a barrel: CEA Kerala Assembly’s Budget session to start tomorrow 5 member committee to submit its report on 7th pay commission by 30th of June : TNGov DMK spreading rumors on vote of confidence-Thiru.Panrutti Ramachandran Secret ballot is against Anti Defection law.Thiru.Panrutti Ramachandran Delhi to get India’s first heliport Modi becomes most followed world leader on Facebook Manipur gets first-ever Muslim woman candidate HC stays CIC order to reveal Smriti Irani’s academic record

India, Afghanistan speak in one voice, condemn terror at Heart of Asia conference

Covai Post Network
December 4, 2016

Afghanistan is the permanent chair for the Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process, while the host country is the co-chair.

India is hosting the Heart of Asia conference, sixth in the series, for the first time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani today held a bilateral meeting.

India says a basket of six confidence-building measures would be discussed during the conference.

Here are the updates:

– We also plan to connect Afghanistan with India through an air transport corridor: PM Modi
– Our bilateral and regional commitments of material assistance for Afghanistan’s development needs must continue and increase: PM Modi
– Support for voices of peace in Afghanistan alone is not enough, it must be backed by a resolute action: PM Modi
– Terrorism and externally induced instability pose the gravest threat to Afghanistan’s peace, stability and prosperity: PM Modi
– On India’s part, our commitment to our brave Afghan brothers and sisters is absolute and unwavering: PM Modi
– We should all work to build stronger positive connectivity between Afghanistan and other countries of the region: PM Modi
– We must demonstrate strong collective will to defeat terror networks that cause bloodshed and spread fear: PM Modi
– Our gathering today re-affirms the commitment of the international community to durable peace and lasting stability in Afghanistan: PM Modi
– Amritsar enforces the value of restoring connectivity which is so crucial for the overall growth and economic prosperity of Afghanistan: PM Modi
– Pleasure to jointly inaugurate the session of 6th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia with friend and partner Afghanistan President: PM Modi
– PM Narendra Modi addresses 6th ministerial conference of Heart of Asia.
– Ghani asks Pakistan to verify cross-frontier and terror activities.
– Top Taliban leader admitted to Pakistan’s terror role: Ghani
– Rising terrorism is our main concern: Ashraf Ghani
– India’s support aimed at improving people’s life: Ghani
– There are billions of historic bonds between India and Afghanistan: Ghani
– India’s support to Afghanistan unconditional: Ghani
– Ghani thanks Obama, US security assistance: Ghani
– The project of Chabahar Port between India, Afghanistan and Iran is very important to us for connectivity
– Chabahar Port a major step to transform Afghanistan: Ashraf Ghani
– Afghan President Ashraf Ghani thanks India for hosting the summit.
– There is much to be done to tackle challenges like terrorism and radicalism: Salahuddin Rabbani, Afghan Foreign Minister

