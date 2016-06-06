FLASH NEWS Land dealer booked for false ₹13,860 crore declaration Delhi named India’s most well-read city of 2016 by Amazon World’s first solar road opens in France Karnataka police seize over ₹29 lakh in new currency notes Cab driver arrested for molesting woman passenger in Delhi Japan approves record ₹3 lakh crore defence budget for 2017 Jeje wins best footballer of the year award by AIFF Australian Open 2017’s total prize money to be ₹245 crore Days After 14 Crores Were Seized From His Office, Delhi Lawyer Rohit Tandon Summoned Shivaji memorial: Maharashtra fishermen call off protest ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit

Interfaith funeral for Mohammed Ali

Covai Post Network
June 6, 2016

Mohammed Ali’s memorial service on Friday will be open to all faiths as the three-time heavyweight champion wished.

The world is invited to his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, where the boxing legend’s life will be celebrated with a public funeral procession and memorial service, a family spokesman said.

Ali will be buried at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, where he was born in 1942.

A private family funeral will be held on Thursday.

Ali died on June 3 from septic shock due to unspecified natural causes.

Ali spent the final hour of his life surrounded by his family after initially being hospitalized in the Phoenix area on May 30.

Former president Bill Clinton is among celebrities expected to offer eulogies.

