Interfaith funeral for Mohammed Ali

Mohammed Ali’s memorial service on Friday will be open to all faiths as the three-time heavyweight champion wished.

The world is invited to his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, where the boxing legend’s life will be celebrated with a public funeral procession and memorial service, a family spokesman said.

Ali will be buried at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, where he was born in 1942.

A private family funeral will be held on Thursday.

Ali died on June 3 from septic shock due to unspecified natural causes.

Ali spent the final hour of his life surrounded by his family after initially being hospitalized in the Phoenix area on May 30.

Former president Bill Clinton is among celebrities expected to offer eulogies.