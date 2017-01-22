Jallikattu Plans Abandoned As Protests Continue, Panneerselvam Returns: 10 Updates

Raija Susan Panicker

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam was forced to abandon his plan of inaugurating the Jallikattu ceremony in Madurai’s Alanganallur after the locals continued to protest demanding a permanent solution. The villagers are sitting in protest, no bulls are in sight. The state has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, so in case its ordinance allowing Jallikattu is challenged, the court would hear its views first. The state had passed an ordinance or executive order to gets bulls out of the list of animals who cannot be used as performing animals, so the sport, a traditional part of harvest festival Pongal, can be held this year.

Preparations for Jallikattu took a hit this morning, with villagers of Allanganallur blocking the roads leading to ‘Vaadi Vaasil’, the gateway from where bulls come out. All vehicles and ambulances were stuck in the blockade.

The safety checks for the festival are in place, with medical teams and ambulances arranged for the participants and the bulls. “We are ready to conduct it safely… We are arranging double barricades with minimum right foot height. Have arranged 20 medical teams for public and 17 teams for the bulls,” said Madurai collector Veera Raghava Rao.

At Chennai’s Marina beach, where protests have been on 24×7 since the beginning of last week, the crowds have not relented. The protesters have said they will not allow the Republic Day celebrations at Beach Road until the Jallikattu issue is resolved. The poliec, which had not been at the protest site so fra, turned up today in large numbers.

All Tamil Nadu ministers were expected inaugurate Jallikattu in their districts at 11 am today. “I urge the youths, students and the general public to make the Jallikattu events across Tamil Nadu a grand success by participating in large numbers,” the Chief Minister had said on Saturday.

Dismissing claims that the Jallikattu ordinance was a temporary way out, Mr Panneerselvam on Saturday said it was towards ensuring a permanent solution. Though the ordinance was valid for 6 months, the Chief Minister said a bill will be introduced in the state assembly and it will be adopted replacing the ordinance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said said on Saturday that all efforts are being made to fulfill the cultural aspirations of Tamil people. “We are very proud of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu,” PM Modi said in a tweet. The Central Government, he added, was “fully committed to the progress of Tamil Nadu and will always work to ensure the state scales new avenues of progress”.

A special train was arranged from Chennai to Madurai on Saturday for people who want to watch the Jallikattu today.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to not deliver its verdict in the next week, as requested by the centre, which pointed out that a decision could create law and order problems. Jallikattu, which sees young men wrestling with a bull in an open field during the harvest festival of Pongal, was banned by the Supreme Court in 2014.

Last year, the centre allowed the sport, but that decision has been challenged in the Supreme Court. Pongal was held last week. Hundreds of people who defied the ban to hold local competitions in parts of Tamil Nadu were arrested, triggering a massive backlash.

Students took the lead in rallying people across the state. In Chennai, on the shoreline, they gathered in thousands, their numbers growing everyday with the extensive use of social media. Students have ensured that the protests remain apolitical and peaceful. Many of the demonstrators have helped clean up litter along the beach.

Politicians who tried to join the mass demonstration were asked to leave.