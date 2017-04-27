FLASH NEWS The bridge holds strategic importance as it ends just 100 km short of China’s border PM Modi inaugurates India’s longest bridge in Assam US admits airstrike in Iraq killed over 100 civilians Indonesia announces police task force to target homosexuals Will not run for another term as President: Pranab Mukherjee Indonesia police crushes 1L alcohol bottles ahead of Ramadan Cognizant hasn’t done any layoffs: President writes to staff Bangladesh reach best ever ODI team ranking of sixth Man moves HC after working for ₹2 for 17 years

Whats Hot


Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi arrested in Srinagar

indiatoday.in
April 27, 2017

Separatist leader Asiya Andrabi was today taken into custody by Jammu and Kashmir police in Srinagar. She was arrested from her house under the Public Safety Act.

Andrabi is said to the main separatist leader behind inciting women in the Valley to pelt stones at security forces.

The chief of Dukhtaran-e-Millat outfit was arrested in October last year too as unrest in the Valley spiralled after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces.

During her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh earlier this week, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti pushed for talks with the separatists.

However, sources said the Centre is in no mood to engage with Pakistan-backed separatists. The government believes that talks with separatists would yield no result as all such attempts have failed in the past.

Infact, the government has directed the authorities to go all out and stop foreign funding of these groups.

Comments 18
creepy stories http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Tonie Krasnecky] - May 08, 2017
https://www.gobizap.com/socialmediamanagement.html [Sylvie Gerpheide] - May 08, 2017
Excellent website. Certainly going to share this with my friends. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Eleni Rezendes] - May 08, 2017
We're a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community. Your website offered us with valuable information to work on. You have done a formidable job and our entire community will be thankful to you. http://topcookwarebrands.com/category/cookware-hanger/feed/ [Barbara Antrobus] - May 09, 2017
Hi there, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it's driving me mad so any help is very much appreciated. https://www.completehomewarranty.com/georgia-home-warranty/tifton-home-warranty/ [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I have been tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast provided bright transparent concept http://www.aluminumextrusionss.com [Cecil Nunz] - May 09, 2017
Your details is very informative. http://phillydietdoctors.blogspot.com/2017/05/philadelphia-medical-weight-loss-tip-1.html [Best in phila] - May 09, 2017
I want to express thanks to you just for rescuing me from this dilemma. After checking throughout the the web and coming across things which are not helpful, I assumed my life was done. Existing without the strategies to the difficulties you have fixed by means of the short article is a serious case, as well as ones which could have adversely damaged my entire career if I hadn’t discovered your site. Your good expertise and kindness in dealing with a lot of things was valuable. I don’t know what I would have done if I had not discovered such a subject like this. I can also at this moment look forward to my future. Thanks for your time so much for the high quality and result oriented guide. I won’t be reluctant to recommend your site to anyone who would like direction about this area. http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex.mobi] - May 10, 2017
Thanks for the guidelines you have contributed here. Something else I would like to express is that computer memory requirements generally rise along with other innovations in the know-how. For instance, whenever new generations of cpus are introduced to the market, there's usually a corresponding increase in the size demands of all computer system memory and also hard drive space. This is because the software program operated simply by these cpus will inevitably boost in power to benefit from the new technological innovation. https://musicbrainz.org/user/tamelexicon37 [PC flight simulator] - May 12, 2017
Spot on with this write-up, I truly think this web site needs far more consideration. I’ll in all probability be once more to learn way more, thanks for that info. http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex] - May 16, 2017
In between me and my spouse we have owned a lot more MP3 gamers previously mentioned the a long time than I can rely, including Sansas, iRivers, iPods (classic & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, and so forth. But, the last couple several years I've settled down in direction of 1 line of gamers. Why? For the reason that I was happy to examine how well-designed and enjoyable in the direction of retain the services of the underappreciated (and extensively mocked) Zunes are. http://www.weddingplanninginspiration.net [best wedding] - May 16, 2017
Definitely, what a great website and educative posts, I will bookmark your site.Best Regards! http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex.mobi] - May 17, 2017
My husband loves to write and he love sports? He requires a part time work so this individual was wonder if he might get paid doing what this individual love. Just how can he get compensated blogging or writing about sports activities?. Thanks, This individual love and know commit about soccer or futball, and american football.. http://mobsex.mobi [mobile porn] - May 17, 2017
Hey would you mind letting me know which hosting company you're using? I've loaded your blog in 3 completely different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Cheers, I appreciate it! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas home warranty] - May 18, 2017
I became honored to get a call coming from a friend as he found out the important points shared on the site. Studying your blog article is a real great experience. Thank you for thinking about readers like me, and I want for you the best of achievements for a professional in this field. http://makemoneyq.com/make-money-from-home/ [Jamel Durman] - May 24, 2017
Intriguing. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Arleen Kozar] - May 25, 2017
http://pinkfascinator.com/pink-fascinators-for-weddings-are-elegance-personified/ [pink hat wedding] - May 25, 2017
You've made some really good points there. Is it OK to share on Facebook? Keep up the excellent work! https://myhomewarranty.wordpress.com/lewisville-home-warranty/ [home warranty length] - May 26, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS