Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi arrested in Srinagar

Separatist leader Asiya Andrabi was today taken into custody by Jammu and Kashmir police in Srinagar. She was arrested from her house under the Public Safety Act.

Andrabi is said to the main separatist leader behind inciting women in the Valley to pelt stones at security forces.

The chief of Dukhtaran-e-Millat outfit was arrested in October last year too as unrest in the Valley spiralled after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces.

During her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh earlier this week, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti pushed for talks with the separatists.

However, sources said the Centre is in no mood to engage with Pakistan-backed separatists. The government believes that talks with separatists would yield no result as all such attempts have failed in the past.

Infact, the government has directed the authorities to go all out and stop foreign funding of these groups.