Kerala: 20-year-old dies after being set on fire by jilted lover in college

February 2, 2017

The woman along with few other students were inside their class in School of Medical Education in Kottayam when Adarsh, a former student of the same college entered the class and poured petrol on her.

A 20-year-old died after she was set on fire in a college in Kerala on Wednesday.

HERE’S WHAT HAPPENED

– “All the students ran out of the classroom, including the woman. The accused, however, chased the woman and set her and himself on fire with a lighter,” said police.
– Both suffered severe burn injuries and the woman succumbed to her injuries last night. She was a physiotherapy student.
– According to the police, the two had been very close and Adarsh could not take it when the woman backed out from the relationship.
– Two other students who tried saving them also suffered burn injuries.

