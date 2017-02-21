Kolkata: Man who lived with sister’s skeletons for six months found burnt to death

Parthe De’s father had locked himself in a bathroom and allegedly set himself on fire two years ago.

Partha De, the man who lived with the skeletons of his sister and two Labradors in Kolkata before being discovered by the police in 2015, was found burnt to death.

De’s burnt body was found in the bathroom if his house in Watgunge Street, the police said.

Police also recovered a half-empty bottle of petrol and a few matchsticks near the charred body.

In June 2015, De’s macabre story had sent shivers down the spine of people across the country.

HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE CURIOUS CASE:

In 2015, police had reached De’s house in South Kolkata’s Shakespeare Sarini following a call from locals about a fire in the house.

De’s father, 77-year-old Arabinda De, had locked himself up in a bathroom and set himself on fire.

While searching the house, the cops stumbled upon some skeletons, which De later confessed were of his deceased sister Debjani. It was reported that De could not come to terms with his sister’s death and therefore did not cremate her.

According to some reports, De had meals in the company of his sister’s skeletons who had died in November 2014. De believed that his sister returned every night to eat with him.

Besides his sister’s skeletons, police also recovered the remains of two Labradors. De said his sister loved the dogs and could not cope with their death.

De’s sister, who was an English teacher in a reputed school, reportedly stopped eating and eventually died three months after losing the pets.

De worked in an IT firm in Bengaluru but returned to Kolkata after his sister’s death. He would often listen to his sister’s previously recorded voice on a loop.

While some reports claimed he had repeated altercations with his father, others quoted police officers saying De’s father had come around after a while and believed his daughter came at night for food.