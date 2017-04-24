Mehbooba Mufti to meet PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh over Jammu and Kashmir unrest

Mufti, who attended the Niti Aayog meeting in Delhi on Sunday, is expected to discuss the tensed situation in the Valley with the Opposition demanding for imposition of Governor’s rule in the state.

Mufti, who attended the Niti Aayog meeting in Delhi on Sunday, is expected to discuss the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir with Modi and seek a solution from the Centre to address the issues of the people of the Valley; especially after the increase in the incidents of stone-pelting.

The rise in these incidents also led to a friction between the PDP and the BJP, which are running the coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP, however on Sunday, said there were no differences between coalition partners in Jammu and Kashmir and the state government was “working well”.

“As far as the coalition is concerned, there are no differences among the partners. The PDP-BJP government is working well. Everyone is performing his or her task,” state BJP unit chief Sat Sharma told reporters.

The PDP had earlier accused the BJP of betraying it in the council elections, in which an associate member of the PDP voted in favour of the BJP candidate on assurance of a post.

Jammu and Kashmir is reeling under tension also because the PDP lost the seat to National Conference in the April 9 bypoll, in about 3 years after the 2014 General elections. The election to the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency was marred by violence and witnessed the lowest voter turnout.

Mufti is, hence, expected to review working of PDP-BJP coalition government in the state and discuss with Modi the roadmap to restore peace in the Valley.