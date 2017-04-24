FLASH NEWS Bill Gates invests in self-driving drone technology startup UP makes Aadhaar mandatory for taking board exams from 2018 India’s population has overtaken China’s: Chinese demographer Russian helicopters’ ‘Make in India’ cost 250% of original Melania swats away Donald Trump’s hand on red carpet Scotland beat SL, register 1st ever win over Test nation Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble demand fast bowling coach for team Triple H hints at surprise for Mumbai Indians post IPL win Travel time to Delhi Airport the highest in India India is proud of its education and technical ties with Africa: PM Modi in Gujarat

Whats Hot


Mehbooba Mufti to meet PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh over Jammu and Kashmir unrest

indiatoday.in
April 24, 2017

Mufti, who attended the Niti Aayog meeting in Delhi on Sunday, is expected to discuss the tensed situation in the Valley with the Opposition demanding for imposition of Governor’s rule in the state.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the deteriorating security situation in the state and reports of strains in the PDP-BJP coalition.

Mufti, who attended the Niti Aayog meeting in Delhi on Sunday, is expected to discuss the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir with Modi and seek a solution from the Centre to address the issues of the people of the Valley; especially after the increase in the incidents of stone-pelting.

The rise in these incidents also led to a friction between the PDP and the BJP, which are running the coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP, however on Sunday, said there were no differences between coalition partners in Jammu and Kashmir and the state government was “working well”.

“As far as the coalition is concerned, there are no differences among the partners. The PDP-BJP government is working well. Everyone is performing his or her task,” state BJP unit chief Sat Sharma told reporters.

The PDP had earlier accused the BJP of betraying it in the council elections, in which an associate member of the PDP voted in favour of the BJP candidate on assurance of a post.
Jammu and Kashmir is reeling under tension also because the PDP lost the seat to National Conference in the April 9 bypoll, in about 3 years after the 2014 General elections. The election to the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency was marred by violence and witnessed the lowest voter turnout.

Mufti is, hence, expected to review working of PDP-BJP coalition government in the state and discuss with Modi the roadmap to restore peace in the Valley.

Comments 18
This is the very best search engine in the world http://lifeisgood.com [Sheldon Augustyniak] - Apr 24, 2017
I appreciate a lot for your precious time in writing this article. https://www.dhs.gov/redirect?url=http://thegoldinvestment.com/ [Delma Garhart] - Apr 24, 2017
I thank you so much for your great effort in writing this article. https://ronanmarho.tumblr.com/post/159929532796/httpthegoldinvestmentcomgold13choosing-relia [Danial Palombo] - Apr 24, 2017
Thank you so much for your time in writing this article. https://www.facebook.com/writingjobincome [find writing jobs online] - Apr 24, 2017
cheap porn http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Rey Godel] - May 08, 2017
http://www.gobizap.com/vps.html [Brady Mirchandani] - May 08, 2017
Your website is extremely informative. I really value it. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Imogene Dembowski] - May 08, 2017
Hello. magnificent job. I did not anticipate this. This is a impressive story. Thanks! http://mobsex.mobi [http://mobsex.mobi] - May 09, 2017
Hello there, You have done an incredible job. I will definitely digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I'm confident they'll be benefited from this website. http://topcookwarebrands.com/?p=914 [Kiana Gladding] - May 09, 2017
Saved as a favorite, I like your website! Is it OK to post on Twitter? Keep up the very good work! http://thehomewarranty.tumblr.com/post/148643499161/statesboro-home-warranty-complete-protection [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Going to advise everybody to this site since this information is truly useful. http://phillydietdoctors.blogspot.com/2017/05/philadelphia-medical-weight-loss-tip-1.html [Robin Fairly] - May 09, 2017
The things i have seen in terms of laptop or computer memory is that often there are technical specs such as SDRAM, DDR and the like, that must go with the technical specs of the motherboard. If the personal computer's motherboard is reasonably current while there are no os issues, changing the memory literally normally takes under a couple of hours. It's among the easiest pc upgrade techniques one can visualize. Thanks for discussing your ideas. free [flight simulator] - May 11, 2017
A fascinating discussion is definitely worth comment. I do think that you ought to write more on this topic, it might not be a taboo subject but generally people don’t speak about such subjects. To the next! Cheers!! http://mobsex.mobi [mobile porn] - May 14, 2017
There’s definately a great deal to find out about this topic. I really like all the points you made. http://mobsex.mobi [3gp porn] - May 16, 2017
Information is power and now I’m a !@#$ing dictator. http://mobsex.mobi [mobile porn] - May 17, 2017
Does your website have a contact page? I'm having a tough time locating it but, I'd like to send you an email. I've got some ideas for your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it expand over time. https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas home warranty] - May 18, 2017
{Yahoo provides Customer Suggestions for Safe Shopping On-line. Chances are you would have to wait until Saturday to pop into city to go buying for shoes anyway. Informal footwear gained't look great on official wear.|Shoes are most likely to be an integral part of the overall look that you create. What are you searching for when you purchase women footwear on-line? Formal Crimson Tape Shoes are designed in blacks, browns and tans.|The item would be sent to you with couple of days of putting the purchase. Finding the correct pair of women trainers can make a huge difference to your exercise routine. Costs can differ considerably in between shops.|Once you have decided which types will be your newest priced belongings, all you require to do is pay. Occasionally, even though rarely the shoes you order might not be exactly what you hoped they would.|Particularly, women who love to store discover it extremely convenient and easy to do online shopping. You can see the products on the site from 6-seven different angles. Search Shopatmajorbrands and purchase footwear online.|Many people don't hesitate to grasp designer shoes that can make them look handsome and attractive. Seasonal sales and exclusive vacation provides are quite typical in online shoe shopping.|These shops list all their footwear with descriptions and photos. Trying things on is actually very essential, particularly if you're planning to shoes online shoppin. There are huge number of online buying shops in India.|If so then web is the very best place for you to look for fashionable pair of footwear. This can end up harming the foot, since there will be friction towards the shoe. This kind of pressures are good news for customers.|If it states, "slightly utilized", then it's nonetheless probably good. Because the sock is not there to soak up dampness, this can also trigger foot fungus to type. One should buy the footwear on-line to see the genuine distinction.|A lot of individuals are resorting to buying issues on-line simply because it will save them time. https://wirisi.com/boots-heels-161004003.html [womens shoes online shopping] - May 23, 2017
There you can store conveniently while sitting easily in the bed room of your own house.|Men and women will be happy to know that there is free transport each methods on the pair of footwear purchased. This online shop offers great assortment of shoes for men from renowned Aldo brand name.|First of all, it can be done from a place of a comfort; be it home or workplace. Buy Footwear on-line for their ease and comfort, their match and their personality. A guarantee is especially useful when you are shoe buying.|There are excellent deals and discounts which you can avail from here. Following all, summer is the time when all your baring clothes come out. Rather they will provide comfort to your feet and broaden your horizons.|This then interprets into lower than street prices and on-line only deals that cannot be discovered elsewhere. Availability of Aldo shoes in various colors will certainly draw your attention.|Useless to say, men hate buying, mainly simply because it is time consuming and dull. https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-160920010.html [good online shoe stores] - May 24, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS