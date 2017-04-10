More than 2 kids? Assam may deny you govt job

FLASH NEWS Nepal media reports Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has resigned The athlete was suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after being caught with meldonium Ford Mustang has become the most popular sportscar in the world with over 150,000 sold in 2016 A special CBI court today granted bail to Satish Pradhan, the sixth accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case Three men arrested over Manchester attack: Police Dubai recruits world’s first robot police officer 23 pilgrims killed as bus falls into river in Uttarakhand Local body wants ₹2.8 cr fine from Bieber concert organiser India’s first underwater tunnel finished ahead of schedule Pakistan ‘assures’ Kulbhushan Jadhav is alive

asianage.com
April 10, 2017

MANOJ ANAND

Government is considering increasing the legal age of marriage for both boys and girls.

The Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Sunday released the draft of an Assam population policy which proposes to deny government job or incentives to people with more than two children besides making the girls education free up to university level.

Mr Sarma said, “This is only the draft of the proposed policy. We have suggested that people having more than two children will not be eligible for any government jobs.”

Pointing out as to how the state’s population has grown by one crore between 2001 and 2011, he said, “We are also seeking people’s opinion on increasing the legal age of marriage from 18 years for girls and 21 years for boys.”

Those marrying before turning the legal age will become ineligible for government jobs, he said.

The policy will also seek stringent laws to prevent violence and sexual abuse of women, he added.

“For employment generation schemes like giving tractors, offering homes and others government benefits, this two-children norm will be applicable. Moreover all elections held under the state election commission will also have this norm for candidates,” Mr Sarma said.

“We want to move from a medical-led population policy to a socially responsible policy. We want to have a behavioural change and provide incentives to those who follow it,” he said, adding the government will consider including a provision for giving 50 per cent reservation to women in government jobs and elections.

The minister announced, “We will seek public suggestions till July. Then it will go to the Assembly for debate and adopting a resolution. We have to go step by step and we are in no hurry. This is the long-term thing that BJP had promised in the Vision Document.”

