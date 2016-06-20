Baby pulled out alive after it got stuck in motorcycle wheel rim

FLASH NEWS Scarlett Johansson highest grossing actor of 2016: Forbes President Pranab Mukherjee accepts resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi Lieutenant Governor, reports AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer attacked at party office No alliance with any political party: Mulayam Singh Yadav ₹25 lakh seized from Dubai-bound passenger at Mumbai airport Cabinet Clears Demonetisation Ordinance: People involved in transactions of old notes to face penalty of ₹5000 : Sources People possessing old notes post march 31 to face 4-year Jail term: Sources Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa passes away at 92 after suffering a heart attack Delhi airport staff needs to carry Aadhaar card from Jan 1 2 killed, several injured as Ajmer-Sealdah Express train derails in Kanpur

June 20, 2016

The baby got stuck in the motorcycle’s wheel rim in what appeared to be an accident in which the infant’s mother is said to have died.

In perhaps one of the strangest accidents in the history of two-wheelers, a two-month-old baby got stuck in the rim of a motorcycle wheel. Yes, you read that right, the baby got stuck in the rim of the motorcycle’s rear wheel.

The baby found itself in its unfortunate situation when the motorcycle it was on had an accident.

The mother, who was driving the motorcycle, apparently died in the accident, while the infant somehow got stuck in the motorcycle’s wheel rim. (SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO)

In the video, one can see the baby caught hopelessly on inside of the wheel. Only its head and arms are outside.

While one arm is stuck between the seat and the wheel, the other is dangling free. The baby’s body was stuck between the sidebar and the wheel’s spokes. Luckily, the baby was stuck on the side opposite to the exhaust pipe, else it would have suffered extensive burns.

It took the passersby some time to extract the baby from its situation. All through the time the baby was crying. Immediately after the rear wheel was removed to extract the baby, it was taken to a hospital. The condition of the baby is not yet known.

Here is the video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=apyCBX52Zcg

