Baby pulled out alive after it got stuck in motorcycle wheel rim

The baby got stuck in the motorcycle’s wheel rim in what appeared to be an accident in which the infant’s mother is said to have died.

In perhaps one of the strangest accidents in the history of two-wheelers, a two-month-old baby got stuck in the rim of a motorcycle wheel. Yes, you read that right, the baby got stuck in the rim of the motorcycle’s rear wheel.

The baby found itself in its unfortunate situation when the motorcycle it was on had an accident.

The mother, who was driving the motorcycle, apparently died in the accident, while the infant somehow got stuck in the motorcycle’s wheel rim. (SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO)

In the video, one can see the baby caught hopelessly on inside of the wheel. Only its head and arms are outside.

While one arm is stuck between the seat and the wheel, the other is dangling free. The baby’s body was stuck between the sidebar and the wheel’s spokes. Luckily, the baby was stuck on the side opposite to the exhaust pipe, else it would have suffered extensive burns.

It took the passersby some time to extract the baby from its situation. All through the time the baby was crying. Immediately after the rear wheel was removed to extract the baby, it was taken to a hospital. The condition of the baby is not yet known.

Here is the video link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=apyCBX52Zcg