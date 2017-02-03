FLASH NEWS Enforcement Directorate moves SC against Special Court’s order on Aircel-Maxis case which discharged Maran and other accused Frank Lampard; former Chelsea and England midfielder retires Delhi CBI court acquits all accused including the Maran brothers, in the Aircel Maxis case Govt’s job is not to worry, but to give solutions.In the unrest in Kashmir last year, more than 90 people lost their lives: Ghulam Nabi Azad In budget speech also, BJP didn’t tell how much black money has come after notebandi: Mayawati Oil spill off at Ennore port in Chennai on Saturday morning is spreading rapidly at an alarming pace on coast of Bay of Bengal The Chhattisgarh government sent controversial Bastar IG SRP Kalluri on forced leave; DIG Sunder Raj to take charge Improvised Explosive Device (IED) defused by J&K Police and Army’s 33RR in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports

My Way; No, My Way: Ahead Of Agra Road Show, Team Akhilesh vs Team Rahul

ndtv.com
February 3, 2017

Written by Rahul Shrivastava

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress boss Rahul Gandhi hold the second of their seriously-hyped joint rallies today in Agra. Both leaders have a stack of differences about their alliance that remain unresolved, but the road show must go on. So, after their first tandem appearance in Lucknow last weekend, which pulled large crowds, Agra is today’s stopover, and Kanpur is next on February 9.

The show of solidarity is aimed much at their own cadre as it is for voters – both leaders have to contend with disgruntled teams. The Congress feels that the 105 seats it has been assigned as junior partner (UP has 403 seats) are a flagrant insult to its standing. Mr Yadav’s Samajwadi Party contends that for an outfit who performed skimpily in the last state election in 2012 and then the general election two years later, the Congress has been given a far bigger deal than it deserves.

Agra votes on February 11. Like in Lucknow, Mr Yadav and Mr Gandhi will address the public from atop their Vijay Rath – a refurbished Mercedes SUV.

They are then expected to pay tribute to a statue of Dalit icon Dr BR Ambedkar. Agra has a strong concentration of Dalit voters in rural areas. The total aggregate Dalit vote is 21 per cent.

While the Congress and the Samajwadi Party feel the other is crowding them out, a new dispute – literally over political space- broke out on Wednesday, said sources. Local leaders from each side wanted today’s road show to begin from the zone where their candidates are running. This made finalizing a road map considerably complicated -and it was filed with delays with local authorities.

The Congress wanted the campaign to begin in Agra South. The Samajwadi Party wanted the opposite- Agra North. While billionaire shoe baron Nazir Ahmed is the Congress candidate in the former, Agra South has hotelier Atul Garg of Mr Yadav’s party versus Jagan Prasad Garg, who is incumbent BJP candidate, and four-time champion.

In the end, the Samajwadi Party, as the senior partner, prevailed, but not without exemplifying what lies beneath the alliance.

