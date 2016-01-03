Nitin Gadkari says Asha Parekh climbed 12 floors to approach him for Padma Bhushan

Nagpur: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday dropped a bombshell on Bollywood actor Asha Parekh accusing her of lobbying for Padma Bhushan award.

Gadkari claimed that the veteran actor had come to him seeking to to be recommended for the Padma Bhushan saying that she was entitled for one.

Gadkari was addressing an event here when he said the giving out awards was creating a `headache` these days and that he was being `chased` for recommendations and that the celebrated actress had done the same.

“Film actor Asha Parekh came to me for recommending her name for Padma Bhushan. The lift of my apartment was not functioning properly, so she climbed 12th floors to meet me in person and I really felt bad about it,” the Union Minister said.

Gadkari added that Parekh said that she was entitled for the Padma Bhushan due to her massive contribution in Indian Film industry.

Parekh was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award in 2014 and with the Padma Shri in 1992.