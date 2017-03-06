One-Year Jail For Stealing 5 Sarees? Remember Vijay Mallya, Asks Supreme Court

Written by A Vaidyanathan

Hearing the case of a man in Telangana who has been in jail for a year for allegedly stealing a grand total of five sarees, the Supreme Court had a question – what about the person who has defaulted on crores of rupees? The reference to Vijay Mallya, the liquor baron wanted in India over unpaid loans, was not missed.

Chief Justice of India Justice JS Khehar, apparently hinting at Mr Mallya without naming him, said, “A person who has taken away crores of rupees is enjoying life. But here a person who took five sarees is in jail.”

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition by the wife of the Eliah, arrested for stealing sarees in Hyderabad over a year ago and in prison since.

How, the Chief Justice questioned, could Telangana take a man into preventive custody for stealing sarees?

The accused man’s lawyer argued there was no witness to prove the offence.

The Telangana government justified the arrest saying a gang of saree thieves was operating in Hyderabad. Traders had complained about the gang and had asked the state has to arrest them, said the government’s lawyer.

The Supreme Court will take up the case on Wednesday.

Mr Mallya, 61, left India last year and moved to the UK in the middle of efforts by a group of banks to recover around 9,000 crores in unpaid loans to his collapsed Kingfisher Airlines. A warrant is out for the liquor tycoon to face trial in India for charges of conspiracy and fraud over the loans he owes.