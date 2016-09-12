FLASH NEWS Those who have looted the country won’t go unpunished. Rights of common citizens would be protected: PM in Manipur Trump signs executive order to slash federal regulations De Villiers fastest to 9000 ODI runs, beats Ganguly’s record PM Modi indeed working like a donkey: Digvijaya Singh HIV vaccine suppresses virus in five patients BMC polls: Shiv Sena’s tally rises to 87 as 3 join party Nitish Kumar and I have grown old: Lalu Prasad Yadav Scientists use light to convert carbon dioxide into fuel Shelter dogs to replace ball boys at Brazil Open 2017 UK tracking 257 possible Saudi war crimes in Yemen

Over 150 people booked for misbehaving with Union Minister Anupriya Patel

asianage.com
September 12, 2016

The Union minister had said the incident was a ‘conspiracy’ to disturb her party’s procession.

An FIR was lodged against 158 people on Monday for allegedly misbehaving with Union Minister and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel during a road show in Pratapgarh.

“An FIR was registered against local leader Vinod Dubey and over 157 others last night for allegedly misbehaving with Patel and Apna Dal workers during their party’s roadshow,” a senior police office said.

The FIR has been lodged at Raniganj police station.

The incident had occurred Sunday afternoon when Apna Dal workers were on a roadshow with the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and party MLA RK Verma.

Police said the procession came face to face with the supporters of Dubey, who is planning to contest the state Assembly polls as an Independent candidate, leading to an argument.

The Union minister had said the incident was a “conspiracy” to disturb her party’s procession.

“I think it was a conspiracy (of ruling SP). I was not provided with security and even after complaining, the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police did not reach the spot immediately,” she had said.

She said if such was the response of the law enforcement agencies to a request by the minister, then “one could easily understand the plight of common people regarding law and order matters”.

Alleging misbehaviour with their leaders, Apna Dal workers had blocked traffic on Raebareli-Varanasi highway and later, when the Union Minister left, they sat on a dharna.

