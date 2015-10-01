31 May 2017, Edition - 687, Wednesday
  • Rajasthan High Court suggests that there should be life imprisonment for cow slaughter
  • Smoking and other tobacco use kills more than 7 million people each year, the World Health Organization said
  • An Infosys employee, Iilayaraja, found dead at the campus. Investigation underway
  • 5 lakh livelihoods depend on beef sale in Kerala: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
  • The students raised slogans against BJP and demanded roll back of the ban on the sale of any cattle
  • Central government has acted against the constitution: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Central government t has no authority to create regulation sell in open market: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
  • This will not only regulate the sale of cattle but due to clauses in effect, it will have the effect of a ban: Kerala CM
  • Modi, who is in Spain on a visit, said India stands with Afghanistan in fighting all forms of terrorism
  • No demands of students met. Administration just formed a committee. They are very negligent: IIT students
Pakistan no ‘victim of terrorism’, says India

Covai Post Network
October 1, 2015

India has accused Pakistan of misusing the United Nations to “distort reality and portray a false picture of the challenges in our region” while rejecting Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s speech. In a reply to his address at the UN, India said that Mr. Sharif’s portrayal of Pakistan as the “primary victim of terrorism” was inaccurate.

Officials had said that India’s response would come directly from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj when she delivers India’s address at the UNGA on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. IST.

“To de-militarize Kashmir is not the answer, to de-terrorize Pakistan is,” tweeted the Foreign Ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup soon after Mr. Sharif’s address.

“In truth, it is actually a victim of its own policies of breeding and sponsoring terrorists,” Abhishek Singh, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, said in his statement. “All of us stand prepared to help, if only the creators of this monster wake up to the dangers of what they have done to themselves,” Mr. Singh added.

On Mr. Sharif’s statement that Jammu and Kashmir is under “foreign occupation,” Mr. Singh said, “It is, except that the occupier in question is Pakistan.”

