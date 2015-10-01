Pakistan no ‘victim of terrorism’, says India

India has accused Pakistan of misusing the United Nations to “distort reality and portray a false picture of the challenges in our region” while rejecting Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif’s speech. In a reply to his address at the UN, India said that Mr. Sharif’s portrayal of Pakistan as the “primary victim of terrorism” was inaccurate.

Officials had said that India’s response would come directly from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj when she delivers India’s address at the UNGA on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. IST.

“To de-militarize Kashmir is not the answer, to de-terrorize Pakistan is,” tweeted the Foreign Ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup soon after Mr. Sharif’s address.

“In truth, it is actually a victim of its own policies of breeding and sponsoring terrorists,” Abhishek Singh, First Secretary, Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, said in his statement. “All of us stand prepared to help, if only the creators of this monster wake up to the dangers of what they have done to themselves,” Mr. Singh added.

On Mr. Sharif’s statement that Jammu and Kashmir is under “foreign occupation,” Mr. Singh said, “It is, except that the occupier in question is Pakistan.”