Politics to join Rajinikanth?! Tamil superstar may launch own party; don’t do it, says friend Amitabh Bachchan

In a potboiler of a twist to the ongoing Tamil Nadu drama, it is learnt that superstar Rajinikanth may soon launch his own political party.

Sources have told India Today TV the 66-year-old star has been advised by senior RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy to float his own outfit.

Sources said Gurumurthy’s proposal is part of a BJP plan to enter the state riding on the massive popularity and cult status enjoyed by Rajinikanth in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP plans to fish in the troubled waters of Tamil Nadu by projecting Rajinikanth as the chief ministerial face. Elections in Tamil Nadu, however, are not due in the immediate future.

AMITABH SAYS NO

Meanwhile, it has also been learnt that megastar Amitabh Bachchan has advised Rajinikanth not to go for active politics.

Amitabh himself had a brief stint with politics in the 1980s when he contested and won from Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh on a Congress ticket.

Amitabh and Rajinikanth have worked in a few popular Hindi films, including Hum, Giraftaar, and Andha Kanoon.