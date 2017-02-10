FLASH NEWS DMK’s MK Stalin speaks to media after meeting Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao Congress can’t support Sasikala. They are too much financially involved with DMK: Subramanian Swamy I don’t support anyone. I support the constitution & it says Sasikala deserves to be the CM as of today: Subramanian Swamy Revolting CM O Panneerselvam gets more support as AIADMK Official leader E Ponnusamy joins his camp, urges party MLAs to back him Kingfisher-IDBI loan misuse case: Six granted bail by special CBI court EC blames TN State Govt for not cooperating with them in conducting local body polls Governor may enquire about MLAs detention at a resort: Sources Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran has been summoned to Raj Bhavan for discussions

Whats Hot


Politics to join Rajinikanth?! Tamil superstar may launch own party; don’t do it, says friend Amitabh Bachchan

indiatoday.intoday.in
February 10, 2017

It looks like a BJP plan to enter the state riding on the massive popularity and cult status enjoyed by Rajinikanth in Tamil Nadu.

In a potboiler of a twist to the ongoing Tamil Nadu drama, it is learnt that superstar Rajinikanth may soon launch his own political party.

Sources have told India Today TV the 66-year-old star has been advised by senior RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy to float his own outfit.

Sources said Gurumurthy’s proposal is part of a BJP plan to enter the state riding on the massive popularity and cult status enjoyed by Rajinikanth in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP plans to fish in the troubled waters of Tamil Nadu by projecting Rajinikanth as the chief ministerial face. Elections in Tamil Nadu, however, are not due in the immediate future.

AMITABH SAYS NO

Meanwhile, it has also been learnt that megastar Amitabh Bachchan has advised Rajinikanth not to go for active politics.

Amitabh himself had a brief stint with politics in the 1980s when he contested and won from Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh on a Congress ticket.

Amitabh and Rajinikanth have worked in a few popular Hindi films, including Hum, Giraftaar, and Andha Kanoon.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS