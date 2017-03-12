Post election results, who will the UP CM? Crucial BJP parliamentary board meet scheduled for today

Senior party leaders including Venkaiah Naidu, Ram Lal, Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, Shyam Jaju and Ramesh Bidhuri reached BJP chief Amit Shah’s residence on Sunday morning.

A day after registering massive wins in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to get down to the business of deciding who will lead these states.

The BJP, unsurprisingly, had not projected a chief ministerial face in either of the two states, during campaigning for the Assembly elections.

The party’s parliamentary board is scheduled to meet today evening to decide who will be the chief minister in the two states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the meet.

Senior party leaders including Venkaiah Naidu, Ram Lal, Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, Shyam Jaju and Ramesh Bidhuri reached BJP chief Amit Shah’s residence in New Delhi on Sunday morning.

The party also plans a special felicitation for Prime Minister Modi, whom several party leaders including Shah credited for the electoral gains in these assembly polls, later today evening.

PM Modi, in fact, plans to take out a road show in the national capital at around 4.30 pm today. Le Meridien in New Delhi and will go on to the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters.

BJP’s parliamentary board meeting comes even as the BJP pulls out all stops to get ahead of the Congress in Goa. No party won a majority in the coastal state, but the Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed support of nine MLAs and both Congress and the BJP will fight to win the support of the MGP and GFP.

In Uttarakhand, meanwhile, Satpal Maharaj is among the front-runners. He reached New Delhi early morning to meet senior BJP leaders. Former chief minister BC Khanduri is also considered to be in the running in the list of BJP leaders who could be nominated to become the chief minister.

In UP, on the other hand, the BJP could choose between state unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya and Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Before the elections, Rajnath didn’t dismiss the possibility of returning to state politics when questioned about whether he could be the UP chief minister candidate.