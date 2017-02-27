Ramjas college attack: Daughter of Kargil martyr gets rape threats for protesting against ABVP

Gurmehar Kaur, a student of Delhi University, was also trolled by Virender Sehwag and actor Randeep Hooda for one of her messages in her photo series.

Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur, daughter of Captain Mandeep Singh who was killed in the 1999 Kargil War, recently received rape threats for protesting against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s attack on students of Ramjas College using social media.

“I’ve been getting a lot of threats on social media. When you open the profile picture that I changed, you keep seeing there are people threatening me and calling me an anti-nationalist. I think it’s very scary when people threaten you with violence or with rape. There is this guy called Rahul and he’s given a very detailed explanation in a comment saying how he would like to rape me. That is very scary,” she told NDTV.

Her profile picture has more than 3,100 shares and over 1,400 comments. Some of the comments are vicious and threaten her with rape. She was also compared to ISIS and anti-nationals.

The message with her profile picture reads, “The brutal attack on innocent students by ABVP is very disturbing and should be stopped. It was not an attack on protestors, but an attack on every notion of democracy that is held dear in ever Indian’s heart. It is an attack on ideals, morals, freedom and rights of every person born to this nation. The stones that you pelt hit our bodies, but fail to bruise our ideas.”

The woman, who is an ambassador for Postcards for Peace — a British charity that sends a message of love and support and raises awareness of issues relating to violence, bullying and human rights — also shared an image saying, “Pakistan did not kill my dad, war did.”

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag later trolled Kaur by posting an image, which was also supported by actor Randeep Hooda.

However, both the celebrities were schooled by journalist Shekhar Gupta.

“You’re welcome to call me what u want. She’s no “poor girl” or “pawn.” She’s a strong, thinking adult who speaks her mind, handle patriarchy,” he tweeted.

After that Twitter did what it does best, it trolled the three of them for supporting or not supporting the girl’s photo series.