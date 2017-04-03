Rift widens in Lashkar-e-Taiba as top commanders Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi fall apart

Intelligence reports said differences have cropped up between Lashkar’s founder leader Hafiz Saeed and its operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi over some issues pertaining to fanning unrest in the Kashmir Valley.

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commanders Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi are at loggerheads over issues pertaining to fanning unrest in Kashmir. Intelligence reports with the Indian security agencies reveal that the banned fissures have emerged in the banned terror group with differences cropping up between two of its top commanders.

A report in Hindustan Times claimed that Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Lashkar’s operations commander who played a major role in plotting the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has ‘got certain issues’ with Saeed, who masterminded the November 26, 2008 attacks. Saeed, founder of Jamaat-ud-Daawa, a front face of Lashkar, was put under house arrest by Pakistani authorities in January following immense international pressure.

According to intelligence inputs, Lashkar may be preparing to launch a major attack in India as Lakhvi has asked most of his loyalists to shift base to Pakistan occupied Kashmir. “Lakhvi has shifted most of his loyalists to PoK. Inputs reveal that Lashkar has decided to not use its name in its actions in Kashmir,” the report in Hindustan Times quoted intelligence reports as saying.

The report also mentions that Lashkar has directed its operatives not to use the terror group’s name in future attacks in India instead issue press releases in the name of ‘Quit Kashmir Movement’. The move is aimed at giving an impression of involvement of some home grown terror group.

Intelligence inputs also said that terrorist groups are plotting to assassinate separatist leaders in Kashmir Valley to fan further turmoil in the region.

The Kashmir Valley has witnessed a rise in stone pelting incidents following the death of terror ‘poster boy’ Burhan Wani’s killing in an encounter in July, 2016. Indian security agencies have established that terror groups like Lashkar, Hizbul Mujahideen and others are fanning unrest in th region by inciting the youth.

TERRORISM OR TOURISM,CHOICE IS YOURS: PM MODI

Sending out a message to the ‘misguided’ youth of Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said “40 years of bloodshed” has not benefited anyone and that they should choose tourism over terrorism to ensure the state’s development and well-being.

PM Modi, who inaugurated the country’s longest road tunnel between Kashmir and Jammu, used the occasion to tell the stone-pelters of the Valley that stones can be used for better purposes – building infrastructure.

“I want to tell the misguided youth of Kashmir Valley, realise the power of a stone. On one hand, there are some misguided youth who pelt stones, on the other hand, there are youth from the same Kashmir who carve stones to build infrastructure,” he said.

Addressing a rally in Udhampur after inaugurating the 9.2km Chenani-Nashri tunnel, PM Modi also hit out at Pakistan for eyeing Kashmir, saying “they can’t even take care of themselves”.