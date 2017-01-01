Samajwadi Sonrise: Akhilesh replaces Mulayam, Shivpal sacked, Amar expelled

Shashank Shantanu

Akhilesh Yadav was declared as Samajwadi Party national president at party’s national executive meeting in Lucknow. The party also decided to remove Shivpal Yadav from the Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party president’s position.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav wrested control of the Samajwadi Party from his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal Yadav, putting an end to the four-month family feud today.

Day after Mulayam Singh was forced to revoke Akhilesh Yadav’s expulsion, along with that of Akhilesh supporter Ram Gopal Yadav, Samajwadi Party members gathered in thousands in Lucknow’s Janeshwar Mishra Park for an emergency national executive meeting.

Ram Gopal Yadav had called the meeting to counter what he called an unprecedented unconstitutional actions by the party leadership. Akhilesh loyalists and some Mulayam loyalists like Naresh Agarwal chose to attend the meeting.

Mulayam Singh called a meeting of the party’s parliamentary board at his residence around the same time. But yesterday repeated once more. No person of consequence turned up at the Mulayam Singh meeting.

Here’s how the Samajwadi Party began afresh on the first day of the new year:

Akhilesh Yadav was elected national president of the party with a voice vote. He replaces Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was declared the supreme guide or margdarshak of the party, who will advise the new leadership.

Akhilesh Yadav will now reconstitute all state party bodies.

Shivpal Yadav was removed from the Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party president’s position. Akhilesh Yadav is empowered to take charge or appoint someone of his choice.

Amar Singh is now expelled from the party. He has long been projected as a trouble maker who collided with Shivpal to influence Mulayam Singh Yadav’s decisions.