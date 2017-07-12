Security forces will hunt down attackers: Army chief

NEW DELHI: Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday said the security forces in Kashmir Valley will hunt down the perpetrators behind the “dastardly” attack on “innocent” Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, even as he asked his commanders to maintain relentless pressure on terrorists in both counter-infiltration and counter-militancy operations.

This came after Gen Rawat visited Srinagar on Tuesday, a day after seven pilgrims were killed in a terror strike in Anantnag, to review the internal security situation in the strife-torn state. Apart from holding talks with J&K governor NN Vohra and CM Mehbooba Mufti, the Army chief chaired a security review meeting with his top officers as well as state chief secretary BB Vyas and director general of police SP Vaid.

The main security for the Amarnath Yatra, which sees over 2.5 lakh pilgrims every year, is handled by central armed police forces (CAPFs) with around 300 companies (around 30,000 troops), but the Army has also deployed five battalions (5,000 soldiers) for the pilgrimage this year. While three battalions are deployed on NH-44 from Jawahar Tunnel to Srinagar, one unit each is guarding the northern and southern routes, from Baltal and Chandanwari respectively, to the cave shrine.