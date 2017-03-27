Shiv Sena backs MP Ravindra Gaikwad, plans privilege motion in Parliament against airlines banning him

The MP from Osmanabad in Maharashtra was put on a no fly list by almost all the private airlines in support of Air India refusing to fly him after he assaulted one of its employees.

The Shiv Sena has come out in full support of its Osmanabad MP Ravindra Gaikwad who was blacklisted by several airlines after he thrashed an Air India staffer with slipper.

The party, an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and in Maharashtra, is likely to bring privilege motion over issue of Gaikwad being put in a ‘no fly list’ by the private airlines.

Meanwhile, the party has called a shut down in Osmanabad in support of Gaikwad in the controversy.

Party president Uddhav Thackeray had sought an explanation from Gaikwad over the incident, he, however, refused to take any punitive action against the errant MP.

MP TAKES TRAIN AFTER AIRLINES REFUSE TO FLY HIM

State carrier Air India on Friday (March 24) barred Gaekwad, who had assaulted its staffer, from its flights and even cancelled his return ticket to Pune from Delhi. Private airlines IndiGo followed suit and cancelled the MP’s ticket while refunding the fare.

Gaekwad, who has been unapologetic about the incident, was barred from flying by four private carriers after his brazen assault on an Air India officer.

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which has Jet Airways, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir as its members, has taken a “strong view of the incident and accordingly taken a decision to bar Gaikwad from flying,” an FIA source said.