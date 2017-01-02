Supreme Court Sacks Anurag Thakur as BCCI President

In a big blow for the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the Supreme Court has removed Anurag Thakur from the post of BCCI President for not complying with the orders of the apex court with regards to implementation of the Lodha committee reforms.

The Supreme Court also removed Ajay Shirke from the post of Secretary.

The apex court said that a committee of administrators will look after the affairs of the BCCI and also issued a contempt notice against Ahurag Thakur. The apex court also requested senior advocate Fali Nariman and Gopal Subramaniam to assist in nominating persons of impeccable integrity as members of committee of administrators.

It further asked all office bearers of BCCI and state associations to give an undertaking to abide by recommendations of the Lodha Committee.

The apex court also ruled that no one above 70 yrs, unsound mind, ministers, govt servants, convicted persons and those holding post for cumulative term of 9 years can be office bearers of the board.

Justice RM Lodha, who was heading the panel set up by the SC, spoke to the media and said that if the apex court’s orders are not followed then consequences will be dire and that is what has happened in the case of the BCCI top brass.

“I don’t want to read whether the BCCI was overconfident or not, the apex court’s decision is the law of the land and everyone has to follow it,” the former Chief Justice of India said.

Speaking to CNN-News18, former Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Mukul Mudgal said that the rulings of the apex court is sacrosanct and binding on all and must be adhered to.

Ousted BCCI sectretary Ajay Shirke spoke to CNN-News18 immediately after the verdict and said that “what has happened is in the past now and hopefully the new dispensation will do well.”

Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi welcomed the Supreme Court order and said that Thakur is a four-time MP and he should have known what the consequences of challenging the Supreme Court would be.

He further said that from ‘now on cricket administrators will be accountable for the ‘deeds and misdeeds’.

The Lodha committee had asked the Supreme Court to appoint an observer on December 15, who would guide the BCCI in its administration, particularly with reference to the awarding of contracts, transparency norms, audit, etc., for domestic, international and IPL matches to be played hereafter.

The court had a fortnight back, while hearing the case, hinted at appointing a panel of administrators as opposed to a single administrator.

The Supreme Court of India had also hinted at instituting perjury case against BCCI president Anurag Thakur for filing a false affidavit and reserved its order on the issue.