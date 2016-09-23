Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa hospitalised, stable now

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospital late Thursday with fever and dehydration, is under observation, said hospital authorities here on Friday.

Her condition is stable.

“Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai with fever and dehydration. The Honourable Madam is stable and under observation,” a hospital statement said.

Meanwhile, supporters of Jayalalithaa, including state ministers, were outside the hospital praying for her recovery and long life.