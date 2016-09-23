Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa hospitalised, stable now

FLASH NEWS Scarlett Johansson highest grossing actor of 2016: Forbes President Pranab Mukherjee accepts resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi Lieutenant Governor, reports AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer attacked at party office No alliance with any political party: Mulayam Singh Yadav ₹25 lakh seized from Dubai-bound passenger at Mumbai airport Cabinet Clears Demonetisation Ordinance: People involved in transactions of old notes to face penalty of ₹5000 : Sources People possessing old notes post march 31 to face 4-year Jail term: Sources Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa passes away at 92 after suffering a heart attack Delhi airport staff needs to carry Aadhaar card from Jan 1 2 killed, several injured as Ajmer-Sealdah Express train derails in Kanpur

September 23, 2016

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospital late Thursday with fever and dehydration, is under observation, said hospital authorities here on Friday.

Her condition is stable.

“Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai with fever and dehydration. The Honourable Madam is stable and under observation,” a hospital statement said.

Meanwhile, supporters of Jayalalithaa, including state ministers, were outside the hospital praying for her recovery and long life.

