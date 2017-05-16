27 May 2017, Edition - 683, Saturday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Kamal Haasan said he does not have to do a show like Satyamev Jayate to prove he is socially responsible
  • Around Rs 10 lakh was stolen from a State Bank of India ATM in Thiruvananthapuram
  • Stone pelting started at five different locations in Anantnag district, J&K
  • CBSE Class 12 results 2017 to be out on May 28
  • Stone Pelters-Terrorists nexus in Kashmir exposed
  • Burhan Wani’s successor Sabzar Ahmad Bhat killed in Tral Encounter
  • Valentino Rossi was discharged from hospital in Rimini on Friday after a motocross accident while training
  • Ranveer Singh was injured in the head while shooting the climax of Padmavati
  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath blamed “conspiracies” for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state
  • Repeal the Beef Ban Law immediately that infringes on the right of every citizen to make their food choices: MK Stalin
Whats Hot

Triple talaq matter of faith for 1400 years similar to Hindu belief that Ram was born in Ayodhya: AIMPLB to Supreme Court

indiatoday.in
May 16, 2017

Arguing in defence of the practice of triple talaq, senior lawyer and former Law Minister Kapil Sibal today invoked Lord Ram and the Ayodhya controversy to defend the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) position that instant oral divorce is a matter of Islamic faith.

The Muslim body equated triple talaq with the Hindu belief that Lord Rama was born at Ayodhya. Sibal said, ” If I have faith that Lord Rama was born at Ayodhya, then it’s a matter of faith and there is no question of constitutional morality. And why should court interfere? Similar is the case if triple talaq.”

“Muslims are practicing triple talaq for the last 1400 years and it is a matter of faith,” Sibal, appearing for AIMPLB, argued before the five-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and includes Justices Kurian Joseph, RF Nariman, UU Lalit and Abdul Nazeer.

“Triple talaq is there since 637. Who are we to say that this is un-Islamic. Muslims are practicing it for last 1400 years. It is a matter of faith. Hence, there was no question of constitutional morality and equity,” he added.

Sibal also referred to the fact that the source of triple talaq can be found in Hadith and that it came into being after the time of Prophet Muhammad. “Islam gave property rights to women much before any other religion. Family and personal laws are protected by the constitution. It’s a matter of personal faiths,” he added.

On Monday, the Centre had told the apex court that it will bring a new law to regulate marriage and divorce among the Muslim community if all forms of divorce including triple talaq are struck down.

Today is the fourth day of the hearing on a clutch of petitions challenging triple talaq, polygamy and ‘nikah halala’ which is going on before a bench comprising members of different religious communities including Sikh, Christian, Parsi, Hindu and Muslim.

ALSO READ

Comments 5
Greetings from Colorado! I’m bored at work so I decided to check out your blog on my iphone during lunch break. I love the information you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my cell phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, amazing blog! Is it OK to post on Google+? Keep up the excellent work! http://mobsex.mobi [mobile porn] - May 16, 2017
http://kettlebenefit.com/2-in-1-tea-and-coffee-tea-kettle-combination-hot-water/ [Jena Varian] - May 25, 2017
Hi there, You have done an incredible job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I'm sure they will be benefited from this web site. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j02OY8U5txo [blue fascinators for weddings] - May 26, 2017
Super-Duper website! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am taking your feeds also http://printercartridgez.com [Emelda Eisley] - May 27, 2017
I own a friend that's a professional for this matter when I mentioned this page Triple talaq matter of faith for 1400 years similar to Hindu belief that Ram was born in Ayodhya: AIMPLB to Supreme Court – The Covai Post he was very interested. situs poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [situs poker online] - May 27, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

The Longwood Shola – a cornucopia of stimulations
May 05, 2017

Traversing along the Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road the splendid beauty of the Nilgris is a breathtaking feeling. The majestic mountains draped in lush green forests…..

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

6 ways Elizabeth Hurley stays smokin’ hot at 51
May 05, 2017

Maybe you know Elizabeth Hurley as a model, as the vixen in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, or as Hugh Grant’s main squeeze back in the nineties. But lately, she’s been setting the screen on fire at E!, where she’s seen playing the hottest-ever Queen of England…

Read More