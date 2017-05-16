Triple talaq matter of faith for 1400 years similar to Hindu belief that Ram was born in Ayodhya: AIMPLB to Supreme Court

Arguing in defence of the practice of triple talaq, senior lawyer and former Law Minister Kapil Sibal today invoked Lord Ram and the Ayodhya controversy to defend the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) position that instant oral divorce is a matter of Islamic faith.

The Muslim body equated triple talaq with the Hindu belief that Lord Rama was born at Ayodhya. Sibal said, ” If I have faith that Lord Rama was born at Ayodhya, then it’s a matter of faith and there is no question of constitutional morality. And why should court interfere? Similar is the case if triple talaq.”

“Muslims are practicing triple talaq for the last 1400 years and it is a matter of faith,” Sibal, appearing for AIMPLB, argued before the five-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and includes Justices Kurian Joseph, RF Nariman, UU Lalit and Abdul Nazeer.

“Triple talaq is there since 637. Who are we to say that this is un-Islamic. Muslims are practicing it for last 1400 years. It is a matter of faith. Hence, there was no question of constitutional morality and equity,” he added.

Sibal also referred to the fact that the source of triple talaq can be found in Hadith and that it came into being after the time of Prophet Muhammad. “Islam gave property rights to women much before any other religion. Family and personal laws are protected by the constitution. It’s a matter of personal faiths,” he added.

On Monday, the Centre had told the apex court that it will bring a new law to regulate marriage and divorce among the Muslim community if all forms of divorce including triple talaq are struck down.

Today is the fourth day of the hearing on a clutch of petitions challenging triple talaq, polygamy and ‘nikah halala’ which is going on before a bench comprising members of different religious communities including Sikh, Christian, Parsi, Hindu and Muslim.