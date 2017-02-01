FLASH NEWS 15% surcharge on incomes above Rs 1 crore to continue: Arun Jaitley Surcharge of 10% for those whose annual income is Rs 50 lakh to 1 crore: Arun Jaitley Reduce existing rate of taxation for individual assessees b/w 2.5 lakh and 5 lakh to 5% instead of the current 10%: Arun Jaitley Political parties will be entitled to receive donations by cheque or digital mode: Arun Jaitley No transactions over Rs 3 lakh to be allowed in cash: Arun Jaitley Propose to limit cash exp for revenue and capital exp to Rs 10,000: Arun Jaitley Basic customs duty on LNG to be reduced from 5% to 2.5%: Arun Jaitley Tax rate for companies with an annual turnover up to 50 crores to be reduced to 25%, to strengthen MSME sector: Arun Jaitley 24 lakh people show income above Rs 10 lakh. 1.7 crore people file returns out of 4.2 crore salaried people : Jaitley We will end the year with a higher growth rate of 17% for second year in a row: Arun Jaitley

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley caps cash donation to political parties at Rs 2000

indiatoday.in
February 1, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Presenting the Union Budget 2017, Finance Minister today announced a slew of steps to bring in transparency in political funding. The Finance Minister said political parties continue to receive most of their funds through anonymous donations.

The steps announced by the Finance Minister are:

– Maximum amount that a political party can receive from a source in cash is Rs 2,000
– Political parties will be entitled to receive donations in cheque or digital payment
– Every political party has to file Income Tax returns
– An amendment to the RBI Act has been proposed which will enable issuance of electoral bonds
– Donor can purchase bonds from designated banks, and these bonds can be redeemed within a prescribed limit.

Arun Jaitley ‘s announcements on political funding were in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stand on electoral reforms.

In his address to the nation on the New Year eve, the Prime Minister had said, “Political parties should not think that they are holier than thou. They need to work towards removing corruption in election funding.”

Ever since demonetisation of currency was announced on November 8, there has been a clamour for bringing transparency in political funding.

