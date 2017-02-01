Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley caps cash donation to political parties at Rs 2000

Presenting the Union Budget 2017, Finance Minister today announced a slew of steps to bring in transparency in political funding. The Finance Minister said political parties continue to receive most of their funds through anonymous donations.

The steps announced by the Finance Minister are:

– Maximum amount that a political party can receive from a source in cash is Rs 2,000

– Political parties will be entitled to receive donations in cheque or digital payment

– Every political party has to file Income Tax returns

– An amendment to the RBI Act has been proposed which will enable issuance of electoral bonds

– Donor can purchase bonds from designated banks, and these bonds can be redeemed within a prescribed limit.

Arun Jaitley ‘s announcements on political funding were in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stand on electoral reforms.

In his address to the nation on the New Year eve, the Prime Minister had said, “Political parties should not think that they are holier than thou. They need to work towards removing corruption in election funding.”

Ever since demonetisation of currency was announced on November 8, there has been a clamour for bringing transparency in political funding.