VK Sasikala Preps For Chief Minister, Order In Corruption Case Next Week

Edited by Veer Arjun Singh

The Supreme Court has said that it will share its verdict by next week on whether J Jayalalithaa – and her replacement as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister VK Sasikala – indulged in corruption to accumulate vast amounts of wealth.

Ms Jayalalithaa, popularly referred to as “Amma”, died while she was head of the Tamil Nadu government in December.

Yesterday, her party, the AIADMK, decided that her closest aide, Ms Sasikala, will take over as Chief Minister. The 61-year-old will replace O Panneerselvam, who has several times filled in as an under-study for Chief Minister while the party made long-term arrangements for its political leadership. The corruption case against her is among a cluster of problems that she confronts in the transfer to power.

In 2014, Ms Jayalalithaa and Ms Sasikala were arrested and imprisoned in a jail in Bengaluru. The charges that they had used an earlier stint of Ms Jayalalithaa as Chief Minister to accrue property, gold and cash that did not match their income did not stick, and Ms Jayalalithaa returned to office. The Karnataka government then challenged the acquittal in the Supreme Court. Today, the judges of the top court were nudged by Karnataka about the delay in the case. In response, they said a decision will be shared next week.

Lakhs of supporters, whose devotion to Ms Jayalalithaa bordered on religious, stood in the steer as her hearse travelled to Chennai’s Marina Beach where she was buried next to MG Ramachandran, the actor-turned-politician who founded their party. With Ms Sasikala’s close supervision, Mr Panneerselvam, who carried Ms Jayalalithaa’s photo in his pocket every day, took over as Chief Minister within hours. Then, the party chose to appoint Ms Sasikala its General Secretary – a post that had been held by Ms Jayalalithaa for nearly two decades. Yesterday, it unanimously agreed that Ms Sasikala, who has never served as party official or run for election, will take over as Chief Minister.