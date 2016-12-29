FLASH NEWS Sasikala Natarajan will go to party office and resume duties very soon: Tamil Nadu CM O. Panneerselvam Congress levels allegation of money laundering and illegal cash hoarding by AmitShah and Pankaja Munde Former French Open champion Ana Ivanovic retires from Tennis at the age of 29 ED arrests Delhi lawyer Rohit Tandon over black money conversion, accused of converting ₹70 crore, reports AIADMK general council unanimously elects Jayalalithaa aide VK Sasikala as party chief AIADMK passes resolution to confer late Jayalalithaa with Magsaysay Award and Nobel prize for World Peace Scarlett Johansson highest grossing actor of 2016: Forbes President Pranab Mukherjee accepts resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi Lieutenant Governor, reports

Why Can’t Jayalalithaa’s Body Be Exhumed: Madras High Court Questions Her Death

ndtv.com
December 29, 2016

Uma Sudhir

Weeks after J Jayalalithaa’s death in Chennai, the Madras High Court has raised doubts and asked why her body cannot be exhumed.

“Media has raised a lot of doubts, personally I also have doubts in Jayalalithaa’s death,” Justice Vaidyalingam said on a petition asking for an investigation into the former Chief Minister’s death. “When she was admitted in hospital, it was said that she was on proper diet. At least after her death now, the truth should be revealed,” the judge said.

The court has asked for a complete health report.

Ms Jayalalithaa died on December 5 after over two months in the Apollo Hospital. The four-time Chief Minister was buried with state honours at Chennai’s Marina Beach, near her mentor MG Ramachandran’s memorial.

“Amma”, as she was referred to by her adoring supporters, was never seen by people after she was admitted to hospital on September 22.

Two days before she suffered a massive cardiac arrest that led to her death, the ruling AIADMK had said that Ms Jayalalithaa was declared “fully recovered” by a team of doctors who said she could decide when to go home.

In the weeks before that, the AIADMK had given regular updates about how their chief was recovering and responding well to treatment. Criminal cases were filed against many accused of spreading rumours about Ms Jayalalithaa’s health.

In October, the party showed Ms Jayalalitha’s thumb print on election affidavits that they said she cleared from her hospital bed, which raised even more questions. Doctors said her right hand was inflamed so she was temporarily unable to sign.

The petitioner has questioned whether Ms Jayalalithaa was “in her senses” when the thumb impression was taken.

Questions were raised regularly by AIADMK’s main rival DMK, which demanded to know why no leader, not even Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, was able to meet her.

