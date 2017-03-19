FLASH NEWS Basis for new India is opportunity to all: PM Modi Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry passes away aged 90 Indian-American ranked fourth among overpaid CEOs in US Delhi taxi drivers to launch own app to take on Ola, Uber Rape victim asked to pay ₹20K to be accepted by community Jat quota agitation: Section 144 imposed across Delhi NASA honours singer Chuck Berry by sending his song to space Dhoni files FIR after phones get stolen during hotel fire Google’s new algorithm shrinks JPEG files by 35% Real Madrid beat Bilbao 2-1 to go 5 points clear of Barca

Yogi Adityanath Named UP CM, Twitter Has Only Vin Diesel In Mind

March 19, 2017

Sanya Jain

Yogi Adityanath, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s firebrand MP from Gorakhpur, was named the Chief Minister-designate of Uttar Pradesh by the party yesterday. Mr Adityanath’s selection shocked many and pleased many others. In no time at all, he was trending on Twitter. However, along with him, another name started trending too – Vin Diesel. Why this strange combination, you ask? Because netizens agreed that the new CM and five-time lawmaker bore an uncanny resemblance to the Hollywood star! The similarity between the two had Twitter in splits. We compiled some of the funniest memes that flooded Twitter last evening. Take a look:

1. Do you see the resemblance?

2. Photoshop skills were on full display yesterday

3. People had high hopes from Vin Diesel

4. And some actually congratulated him

5. Other digs were taken

6. And Twitter had a field day making comparisons

What do you think of the Yogi Adityantha-Vin Diesel memes? Do let us know using the comments section below.

