FLASH NEWS Nepal media reports Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has resigned The athlete was suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after being caught with meldonium Ford Mustang has become the most popular sportscar in the world with over 150,000 sold in 2016 A special CBI court today granted bail to Satish Pradhan, the sixth accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case Three men arrested over Manchester attack: Police Dubai recruits world’s first robot police officer 23 pilgrims killed as bus falls into river in Uttarakhand Local body wants ₹2.8 cr fine from Bieber concert organiser India’s first underwater tunnel finished ahead of schedule Pakistan ‘assures’ Kulbhushan Jadhav is alive

Whats Hot


Yogi Adityanath Picks Up Broom, Kick-Starts Clean Uttar Pradesh Mission

ndtv.com
May 6, 2017

Yogi Adityanath spends Saturday morning cleaning streets in Lucknow. He encouraged citizens to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and keep their cities clean.

Reported by Alok Pandey, Edited by Nidhi Sethi

After the Swachh Bharat survey revealed that India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh is also the filthiest, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath decided to take the matter into his own hands, literally. Armed with a broom, the chief minister headed to a congested pocket of Lucknow and swept the streets along with his ministers.

He chose Saturday, a holiday for most, to kick-start the cleanliness drive in the state and to encourage the citizens to participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and keep their cities clean.

The state got rather unflattering numbers on all cleanliness parameters in the nationwide cleanliness survey, Swachch Survekshan-2017, by the urban development ministry. Gonda turned out to be the dirtiest. Except for the holy city of Varanasi, PM Modi’s parliamentary constituency which ranked 32, no other UP city made it to the top 100. Fifty of the 62 of its cities that were surveyed ranked below 300.

Yogi Adityanath, senior cabinet minister Suresh Khanna and others started at 7 in the morning. A busy road in Balu Adda colony in central Lucknow was their first stop. They were accompanied by 50 municipal workers in this initiative.

Soon after taking charge of the state, the 44-year-old chief minister administered a pledge of cleanliness to officials and asked them to clean up their neighbourhoods and commit 100 hours every year to the cause. The head of the state has resolved to change the face of Uttar Pradesh.

“We will ensure that cleanliness is maintained across the state. We will also focus on making Uttar Pradesh open defecation free. We are confident that we will be able to achieve that in the next few years,” Yogi Adityanath said yesterday during a press conference.

Most people were excited to have Yogi Adityanath in their city and promised to make their contribution towards cleanliness. Poonam and Dinesh, who have been running a Sulabh Shauchalaya or a community toilet in the locality for three decades, were happy to meet their chief minister. “He is doing a good job. His gesture will surely inspire others,” said Poonam.

But others like Kamal, a 26-year-old contractual municipal employee, didn’t seem convinced. He said, “The chief minister will do it for one day and go. People will forget about it. People need to be educated about the importance of maintaining hygiene. Every day I sweep the road and within minutes people start littering, spitting here. How does one change their mindset?”

In the next few days, government officials across the state will be expected to spend more time cleaning areas under their jurisdiction.

Comments 18
Adonis Golden Ratio http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Granville Brumbley] - May 08, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. essay代写 https://www.essayfinish.com [essay代写] - May 08, 2017
http://gobizap.com/socialmediamanagement.html [Yevette Braunbeck] - May 08, 2017
Terrific site. Absolutely going to share this with my friends. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Contrave] - May 08, 2017
You made some nice points there. I did a search on the topic and found most individuals will consent with your blog. http://topcookwarebrands.com/wp-json/oembed/1.0/embed?url=http3A2F2Ftopcookwarebrands.com2Fscanpan-ctq-nonstick-skillet-69002804-112F& [Noemi Domann] - May 09, 2017
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice whilst you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a weblog web site? The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast offered shiny clear idea http://www.aluminumextrusionss.com [Tarsha Koschnitzki] - May 09, 2017
Love you site. http://phillydietdoctors.blogspot.com/2017/05/philadelphia-medical-weight-loss-tip-1.html [Clifton Lathrum] - May 09, 2017
purificadoras de agua. http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex] - May 11, 2017
A few things i have seen in terms of computer memory is that often there are specific features such as SDRAM, DDR etc, that must fit in with the specs of the mother board. If the personal computer's motherboard is very current while there are no operating system issues, changing the ram literally normally takes under a couple of hours. It's one of several easiest computer upgrade types of procedures one can consider. Thanks for sharing your ideas. http://boinc.riojascience.com/team_display.php?teamid=141300 [best flight simulator] - May 12, 2017
I have learn a few just right stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot attempt you place to make such a wonderful informative web site. http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex.mobi] - May 14, 2017
I will products this assessment toward 2 models of Those people: present-day Zune householders who are thinking about an enhance, and humans making an attempt in direction of decide in between a Zune and an iPod. (There are other avid gamers great importance looking at out there, which include the Sony Walkman X, yet I assume this offers on your own plenty of data in the direction of crank out an knowledgeable conclusion of the Zune vs avid gamers other than the iPod line as nicely.) http://www.theaffiliateprogram.org [affiliate tips] - May 16, 2017
Useful info. Lucky me I found your web site by chance, and I am stunned why this twist of fate didn’t happened earlier! I bookmarked it. http://mobsex.mobi [mobile porn] - May 16, 2017
latest android hack http://mobsex.mobi [mobile porn] - May 17, 2017
Hi there would you mind letting me know which web host you're working with? I've loaded your blog in 3 completely different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most. Thanks a lot, I appreciate it! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas Home warranty] - May 18, 2017
Colour and the style of shoes are of equivalent importance simply because they make your appears total.|You can conserve money and include to your shoe assortment without even leaving your house. https://wirisi.com/pumps-heels-160920011.html [online shopping for shoes for men] - May 24, 2017
Colour and the style of shoes are of equal importance simply because they make your appears total.|You can save money and include to your shoe assortment without even leaving your house. https://wirisi.com/boots-heels-160920001.html [cheap shoes online shopping] - May 25, 2017
I got what you mean , appreciate it for posting .Woh I am happy to find this website through google. "Don't be afraid of opposition. Remember, a kite rises against not with the wind." by Hamilton Mabie. http://pinkfascinator.com/turquoise-fascinators-will-enliven-your-appearance/ [turquoise hair fascinators] - May 25, 2017
http://maternityclothesz.com/maternity-clothes/ [Cassaundra Lebaugh] - May 25, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS