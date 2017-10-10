Yogi Adityanath Plans Big Lord Ram Statue On Ayodhya River Bank

Uttar Pradesh officials say big Ram statue at Ayodhya banks is part of a plan to boost religious tourism.

AYODHYA (UTTAR PRADESH): The Yogi Adityanath government has proposed building a big statue of Lord Ram on the banks of the Saryu river in the temple town of Ayodhya, not far from the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi – Babri Masjid site. Sources said the height of the statue will be imposing, but refused to confirm reports that it could be a 100 metres tall.

State government officials said it is part of a plan to boost religious tourism in Uttar Pradesh, a key focus area for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath since he took over seven months ago after his party, the BJP swept the UP assembly elections.

“Yes there is a proposal for a Ram statue in Ayodhya. It is at a conceptual stage right now, there are many other proposals for different tourist destinations across Uttar Pradesh and this is one of them. If you go to Bali in Indonesia, you will find many such statues around and our idea is to give a boost to tourism in the area,” said Avanish Awasthi, the government officer in-charge of tourism in Uttar Pradesh

Next week, the chief minister heads to Ayodhya with all his ministers to celebrate Diwali. UP Governor Ram Naik will also attend, as will union Tourism Minister KJ Alphonse and Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma.

“Ayodhya has its importance, we cannot neglect that. Many Hindus see it as part of their faith. We have planned a unique event on Chhoti Diwali (a day before Diwali) and arrangements are being made,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said a few weeks ago.

An aarti is planned on the banks of the Saryu River on the eve of Diwali and thousands of earthen lamps or diyas will be lit in the town. The Chief Minister, who is also head priest at the Gorakhnath temple in UP’s Gorakhpur, will lead a procession through the main streets of the town.

In May this year, Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the makeshift Ram temple at the disputed Ram Janmbhoomi – Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya. Huge crowds of pilgrims and local people shouted slogans of “Jai Sri Ram” to greet the Chief Minister.

The visit came just a day after senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and union Minister Uma Bharti were charged by a Lucknow court with conspiracy to demolish the 16th century Babri mosque in December 1992.