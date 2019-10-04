Shri Ramdas Athawale, H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Dr. B. R. Shetty, Mr. Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO – BSE and Sanjay Khan Awarded at 12th Edition of Asian Business & Social Forum in Mumbai

12th Edition Asian Business & Social Forum and 4th Edition India’s Greatest Brands & Leaders 2018-19 was held at Taj Lands End Hotel, Mumbai. Hamriyah Free Zone and BRS Ventures from the UAE; and Darwin Platform Group of Companies, Wockhardt, ARTIST, Reva University, Hindware Appliances, Vicat Group, TTK Prestige, Go Air, Robo Silicon, Celebrity Prime Developers, AGS Transact Technologies, Vistex, Chem Academy and many more from India were recognized as India’s Greatest Brands & Leaders. Other winners included Fortrec Chemicals and Sevak Ltd. from Singapore. It was a magnificent event highlighted by the presence of Mr. Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, The Govt. of India; H.E. Saud Salim Al Mazrouei – Director – Hamriyah Free Zone, UAE; Dr. B. R. Shetty, Founder & Chairman, BRS Ventures; Mr. Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, Bombay Stock Exchange; Mr. Ajay Harinath Singh, Chairman, Darwin Platform Group of Companies; and Ambassadors and Consul Generals from Bolivia, Iceland, Bangladesh, Malaysia, China, Israel, Italy, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, and Iraq in Mumbai.

URS Media – 12th Edition Asian Business & Social Forum

Exclusively a few winners of the prestigious “AsiaOne Global Indian of The Year” and “Bharatiya Mahanatam Vikas Puraskar” were felicitated at the Summit for their special work in the industry and society. As it was a Summit of 16 industries, more than 200 Brand and Leader award winners were felicitated with a presence of over 450 audiences from India, Bangladesh, the UAE and beyond.

Mr. Rajat Shukal, Global Head, AsiaOne and URS Media also mentioned that the next Pride of Asia Series Business Summit; 13th Edition Asian Business & Social Forum & 4th Edition Asia’s Greatest Brands & Leaders 2019–20 to be held in February 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand promises unparalleled Brand & Leader promotions in Asia & beyond.

URS Media Consulting P.L. is a leading International Media House and Research company with a Business & News publication named AsiaOne – in both electronic and print formats. Its reader audience is in 15 countries of Asia and the Middle East: India, the UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong – China, Qatar, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, Afghanistan, Oman, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Kuwait.