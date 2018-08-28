15 Institutions Paid Posthumous Homage to Manubhai Shah During Bhavanjali Sabha Held in Mumbai

by businesswireindia.com

Textile Industrialist, Social Worker and Philanthropist Late Shri Manharlal (Manubhai) Chunilal Shah was paid rich tributes posthumously by 15 leading institutions during 'Bhavanjali Sabha' held in Mumbai on 25August 2018.Shri Manubhai Shah was born on 22May 1934 and expired on 21July 2018 at the age of 84 years, in Mumbai. He was the Chairman Emeritus of The Ruby Mills Ltd. He has been the Chairman of The Bombay Mill Owners Association as well as Chairman of The Bombay Textile Research Association.On the social front, he was the Chairman of three hospitals, which included Smt. SR Mehta & Sir KP Cardiac Institute – Sion, Conwest & Manjula S. Badani Jain Hospital and Ruxmani Lying In Hospital. He was President of Bhagwan Mahavir Memorial Samiti (New Delhi) as well as Shri Saurashtra Dasha Shrimali Seva Sangh (Mumbai).Shri Manubhai always believed in ‘Giving back to Society’. He was involved with more than 15 charitable institutions, viz. Saurashtra Dasha Shrimali Seva Sangh – providing financial help to widows, Saurashtra Dasha Shrimali Jain Bhojanalaya – providing meals at subsidized rates, Damji Laxmichand Jain Dharma Sthanak – providing housing to the poor & sanatoriums, Jain Clinic and Smt. Sushilaben R. Mehta and Sir Kikabhai Premchand Cardiac Institute – health care, Jivdaya Khatu – saving cows from slaughterhouses, Aruna Manharlal Shah Institute of Management & Research – education, Ruxmani Lying in Hospital – child care, Manu Smruti – Home for the Aged etc. He cared for all with compassion, contributing to the cause of humanity.The 15 institutions giving their homage to Shri Manubhai Shah included Shri Saurashtra Dasha Shrimali Seva Sangh – Mumbai, Shri Saurashtra Dasha Shrimali Jain Bhojanalaya – Mumbai, Sheth Damji Laxmichand Jain Dharma Sthanak – Chinchpokli, Smt. Sushilaben R. Mehta and Sir Kikabhai Premchand Cardiac Institute – Sion, Conwest & Manjula S. Badani Jain Hospital – Mumbai, Shri Vardhaman Sthanakvasi Jain Shravak Sangh Upashray – KesarWadi, Shri Bruhad Mumbai Sthanakwasi Jain Aradhana Dham – Mumbai, Shri Akhil Bharatiya Swetamber Sthanakwasi Jain Conference – Mumbai, Shri Singapore Jain Religious Society, Bhagwan Mahavir Memorial Samiti – New Delhi, Ruxmani Lying in Hospital – Mumbai, Shree Ghatkopar Sarvajanik Jivdaya Khatu, H.J. Doshi Sarvajanik Hospital – Rajkot etc.Source: Businesswire