1st A320neo Simulator in North India Inaugurated at FSTC

Sh. Pradeep Singh Kharola – Secretary (MoCA) in the presence of Sh. Arun Kumar – DG (DGCA) inaugurated the new Airbus A320neo simulator at Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC), Gurugram, giving an additional boost to the requirement of trained pilots.

A320neo simulator in North India Inaugurated at FSTC

Capt. Sanjay Mandavia, Founder and Director of FSTC, stated, “With the addition of this simulator we are one step closer to our vision to be Asia’s leading ATO with a positive outlook on the market for training pilots both locally here in India as well as in the region.”

Ribbon cutting for the A320neo Sim at FSTC

Capt. D S Basraon, Co-founder and Director of FSTC, added, "The new A320neo sim will help address the outflow of indigenous pilots to foreign locations for their training, thereby saving time and money for individuals and airlines put together.”

This A320neo simulator which comes with both CFM Leap 1A and Pratt & Whitney engine type is the first A320neo simulator in north India, while another one is already running successfully in FSTC’s Hyderabad facility. This particular A320neo sim will be utilized by Airbus for their airline training credits so as to churn out trained manpower in proportion to the induction rate of A320neo aircraft in the country.

Under the aegis of the Government of India’s “Skill India” initiative FSTC will take every possible measure to be a premier Aviation Training establishment offering high quality training in a safe and efficient manner.

About FSTC

FSTC is India’s first registered standalone Approved Training Organization (ATO). It is the largest in the region with the most number of full flight simulators catering to all the airlines in India that fly various fleet types. FSTC is also accredited by EASA, Airbus, and Boeing. FSTC’s course curriculum conforms to the best in class international standards. Around 1,100 pilots have already been trained by FSTC and are inducted by all the major airlines like Indigo, Vistara, Jet Airways, Spice Jet, GoAir and Air India.

FSTC currently provides full flight simulators to the majority of airlines in India and conducts type rating program on B 737 NG, A 320, Q400 and ATR aircraft for airlines and self-sponsored individuals. FSTC has achieved a remarkable milestone in the last 7 years by providing services to the aviation industry and creating a pool of trained pilots.

FSTC’s aim is to contribute to the Indian aviation industry towards the enhancement of safety and efficiency by providing tailor-made training programs for optimized performance and safety through advanced flight training.