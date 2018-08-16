2018 Healthcare+ Expo Taiwan: Where Tech Meets Medicine

by businesswireindia.com

From November 29th to December 2nd 2018, global-leading biomedical and technology institutes will gather in Taipei for the top healthcare and technology event in Asia – The Healthcare+ Expo – Taiwan. In line with the theme “Med X Tech”, a lineup of global leaders in technology will share the latest technology advancements and how technology create better solutions for future medical applications.

This year, the expo gathers 400 + world-class medical institutes and multi-national IT/ICT/electronic giants. The IT giants will showcase medical innovations of AI, IoT and robotic technologies. The medical institutes will demonstrate advanced medical technologies, smart hospital designs, products, and services while bio-pharmaceutical, medical device, and genetic enterprises will provide the most current updates in precision medicine. In all, more than 1,400 booths will cover the entire healthcare ecosystem from prevention to treatment and aftercare.

Furthermore, Taiwan’s leading tech players, including: Foxconn, BenQ, Asus, Wistron, and Quanta, have been actively diversifying their businesses into healthcare; while AI pioneers, including Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia, have all announced the establishment of AI centers to develop projects focusing on medical applications in Taiwan this year. With world-class healthcare system, well-established clinical data resources, an impressive number of tech and medical professionals, Taiwan is now a new hub for digital healthcare in Asia.

Healthcare+ Expo Taiwan is a signature expo in Asia Pacific that bridges interdisciplinary collaborations between medicine, IT/electronics, and bio-pharmaceuticals. Aligning with the latest healthcare trends to foster collaborations between tech and healthcare, the expo will feature the following events:

Med X Tech Summit Asia: Foresee the future of healthcare

This international summit gathers global leaders to discuss the future trends of the healthcare industry. Topics include AI, IoT, Blockchain, precision medicine, regenerative medicine and more. Attendees will be exposed to the latest technological breakthroughs in healthcare.

Bio Innovation Stadium: A spotlight on disruptive innovations

This event features presentations by biomedical innovators from Israel, Australia, the U.S., France, Korea, and Singapore on topics from technologies that disrupt current care models to innovations that accelerate the advancement of the health industry. Join us to explore opportunities and strategies for biomedical innovations and investments.

