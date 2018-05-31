2018 Social Progress Index: Districts of India

by businesswireindia.com

The study released by Institute for Competitiveness, India in collaboration with Social Progress Imperative is the first edition of a district level Social Progress Index for India.

It covers 637 districts from 33 states and Union Territories. The framework includes 50 distinct indicators, and it is the first ever effort to holistically and comprehensively assess the quality of life of India’s citizens on this level of granularity.

The global Social Progress Index ranks India at the 93rd position. However, the country-level insights are not sufficient to devise a plan of action as the conditions vary significantly within the country. Therefore, it is important to have a sub-national index.

Overall, India’s districts achieve an average score of 56.66 on the Social Progress Index. Breaking this down across dimensions and components, we find that there is considerable variation in the districts’ performance across different facets of social progress.

The Social Progress score of Indian districts lies between 28.67 and 76.80 on a scale of 0-100. These results highlight the immense scope for improvement for even the best performing districts. A closer analysis reveals significant challenges in the Central and Eastern region of the country comprising of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

Administrative boundaries don’t define social progress. Districts within a state do not perform uniformly well or uniformly less well, and there is significant variation. This implies that there is an immense pool of knowledge and best practices to be learned and shared within states, as well as beyond their borders.

The Social Progress Index: Districts of India represents an unprecedented effort to holistically and comprehensively assess the quality of life of India’s citizens across 637 districts, independently of economic measures. It is a testament to the commitment of India’s leaders to advance social progress in all corners of the country. However, measurement is just the first step. It is important that the Index is used to inform decision making, guide investments and facilitate partnerships in order to improve the quality of life across regions and to serve as a complement to traditional economic measures.”

Top 10 districts Bottom 10 districts Mahe Shahdol Bangalore Dumka Chennai Simdega Dakshina Kannada Alirajpur Dehradun Dhubri Coimbatore Malkangiri Puducherry Nabarangapur Jalandhar Jhabua Ludhiana Pakur Rangareddy Dindori



Performance of Tiers

Category Social Progress Index Basic Human Needs Foundations of Wellbeing

Opportunity

Very High Social Progress 65 68 63 64 High Social Progress 58 61 58 56 Middle Social Progress 50 53 50 48 Low Social Progress 41 43 41 40